Enhancing Social Protection and Gender Equality in the Gig Economy

Time of Event

14:00–15:30 Japan Standard Time

Summary

The rapid advancement of communication technologies and the global internet boom have driven the expansion of the gig economy, which now accounts for approximately 12% of the global labor market. This trend was further accelerated by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, as widespread work closures and layoffs prompted individuals to turn to digital platforms for employment.

The gig economy presents substantial opportunities for individuals, offering flexibility and low barriers to entry, particularly for women and youth. It contributes significantly to economic activity and provides an alternative source of income for millions. However, it also poses critical challenges. Gig workers often lack sufficient social protection, including health insurance, income security, and retirement savings. Location-based gig workers often face heightened workplace hazards and safety concerns due to limited regulatory oversight. Their working conditions are often precarious, with long hours, unstable incomes, and inadequate mechanisms to address grievances or disputes. In many emerging economies, effective frameworks to provide gig workers with social protections remain underdeveloped, leaving them exposed to financial instability and long-term insecurity.

This webinar will address these challenges and explore innovative strategies to bridge the social protection and gender gaps in the gig economy. Participants will gain insights from countries that have implemented effective social insurance schemes and examine lessons learned to advance policies that promote equitable and sustainable support systems for gig workers.

Objectives

Identify the key challenges faced by gig workers, including social protection gaps, workplace hazards, and gender-specific barriers within the gig economy.

Discuss the innovative policy responses and best practices for the extension of social insurance for platform workers.

Explore strategies for promoting gender equality within the gig economy, focusing on reducing barriers and ensuring inclusive opportunities for women.

Target Participants

Government officials and policymakers

Stakeholders from relevant industries and civil society organizations

Speakers and experts from academia and international organizations

Output

Compilation and dissemination of key insights and best practices in extending social insurance for platform workers and promoting gender equality within the gig economy.

