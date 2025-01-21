The New Industrial Policy Landscape of East and Southeast Asia: Regional Launch of UNIDO Industrial Development Report 2024 and ADBI Session on Green Industrial Policy

Agenda Click to view

Time of Event

9.00-17.00

Summary

The Regional Launch for East and Southeast Asia of the UNIDO Industrial Development Report 2024 will be held on 26 February 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia. This event will provide a platform for bringing together leading policymakers and technical experts to discuss the key insights and outcomes of this flagship regional report, emerging trends, and challenges in industrial policy across the region.

The report launch will explore the multifaceted dimensions of industrial policy, including its economic, technological, institutional, and environmental aspects, set within the specific regional drivers and dynamics of Asia and the Pacific. Despite varying country experiences, the region has a longstanding history of strategically and effectively deploying industrial policy within the context of the developmental state, from Japan and the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to Indonesia and the Republic of Korea.

During the event, ADBI will host and moderate a dedicated panel discussion on the role of industrial policy in advancing the green transition in Asia and the Pacific. This provides a forum for exchanging analytical insights and practical experiences in the targeted application of subsidies that can accelerate the adoption of renewable energies and promote a green industrial base, tax breaks and other economic incentives for energy-efficient practices among businesses and households, and drive investments in green infrastructure, technologies, and skills.

It will also allow for the examination of the risks and challenges that arise in this process, from high costs and international “subsidy races” to potentially subdued productivity, competition, and innovation over time. The event will bring together a combination of technical experts, international policymakers, and government officials.

Objectives

Examining the evolving landscape of industrial policy and its implications in Asia and the Pacific: exploring and advancing strategies for implementing effective industrial policies as a key driver of economic growth, innovation, and sustainable development in East and Southeast Asia, addressing key challenges such as technological disruption, environmental pressures, and geopolitical shifts.

exploring and advancing strategies for implementing effective industrial policies as a key driver of economic growth, innovation, and sustainable development in East and Southeast Asia, addressing key challenges such as technological disruption, environmental pressures, and geopolitical shifts. Modernizing industrial strategies and aligning them with the SDGs: exchanging innovative practices and policy approaches from across the region, emphasizing the integration of advanced technologies, green growth initiatives, avenues for job creation, and regional supply chain realignments to foster inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready industrial development.

exchanging innovative practices and policy approaches from across the region, emphasizing the integration of advanced technologies, green growth initiatives, avenues for job creation, and regional supply chain realignments to foster inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready industrial development. Facilitating collaboration and knowledge exchange across stakeholders within and beyond the region: fostering international dialogue and regional cooperation by bringing together international policymakers, academic experts, and private sector representatives to exchange good practices, build partnerships, and address the multifaceted challenges and opportunities involved in pursuing industrial policy and development.

fostering international dialogue and regional cooperation by bringing together international policymakers, academic experts, and private sector representatives to exchange good practices, build partnerships, and address the multifaceted challenges and opportunities involved in pursuing industrial policy and development. Developing actionable policy recommendations for industrial transformation, drawing on UNIDO’s Industrial Development Report 2024: designing practical policy solutions to help policymakers and industry leaders in addressing the middle-income trap, enabling them to advance economic development, resilience, and equity, and supporting social inclusion and environmental sustainability objectives through industrial policy, and diffusing key insights, case studies, and transferable lessons arising from UNIDO’s Industrial Development Report 2024.

Target Participants

This workshop is designed for international policymakers, government officials, technical and academic experts, and representatives from the private sector seeking to enhance their understanding of the key drivers and dynamics of industrial policy and sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific.

How to Register

By invitation or prior arrangement with ADBI

Partners