CoinZoom Enables Users to Send, Spend, and Save with Innovative Blockchain-Enabled Platform

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CoinZoom , a US-based global fintech and payments company with a mission to change the financial landscape for millions worldwide. “We are in the redefining money movement business,” said Ben Crosland, Co-Founder and Head of Business Development. Offering free, instant global money transfers and a debit card that allows users to spend cash or cryptocurrency while earning up to 5% in crypto rewards, the platform seeks to make blockchain technology more accessible.The free debit card, combined with ZoomMe, CoinZoom’s international peer-to-peer service, enables users to transfer money quickly, which can then be used for online or in-store purchases at over 130 million merchants or withdrawn from more than one million ATMs worldwide. CoinZoom’s global Crypto Debit Card is available to customers in 150 countries.The World Bank estimates that over $900 billion in global remittances will be made in 2024, with average fees hovering around 6.5% globally. CoinZoom’s ZoomMe enables users to transfer both cryptocurrency and USD instantly worldwide without fees, offering potential savings for those who frequently make cross-border transactions.“Millions of people are sending money to family and friends across the world regularly and they are plagued with long wait times and astronomical fees,” said Todd Crosland, CEO of CoinZoom. “We knew there was a better way to enable people to send and spend their money, easily, quickly and for free.”CoinZoom's solution offers a practical way for underbanked and unbanked individuals to manage their finances efficiently and affordably using their phones.Using the CoinZoom Crypto Debit Card also provides an opportunity to build a crypto position by making regular payments. CoinZoom's rewards program, CoinZoom Prime, offers up to 5% back in crypto for every transaction made on the card. This provides an opportunity for families to begin building financial stability, even when weekly expenses make regular saving challenging.“We’re harnessing the power of the blockchain to create more efficient financial solutions for those who need them most,” added Crosland. “We’re thrilled to bring a platform to millions of people globally that will allow them to send and spend money instantly, while building a crypto position for their future.”Watch the Campaign Live on CBS News and FOX News here.About CoinZoomCoinZoom is a U.S.-based financial platform offering services that include sending, spending, saving, and investing. The platform supports various funding methods such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, debit and credit cards, wire transfers, ACH deposits, direct deposits, and instant cash deposits at retail locations in the U.S. Its international peer-to-peer payment system, ZoomMe, allows users in 169 countries to deposit and send cash or cryptocurrency globally without fees, potentially reducing remittance costs. The CoinZoom Crypto Debit Card enables users to spend in USD or cryptocurrency at merchants worldwide while earning rewards in cryptocurrency. The platform incorporates multi-layered security measures, supported by the team’s background in financial technology and security. CoinZoom is a registered U.S. Money Services Business with FinCen and holds a SOC2 Type II Certification, demonstrating its compliance with data security and operational standards. CoinZoom operates as a licensed Money Transmitter in 45 states in the U.S. and has subsidiaries in Australia and Ireland. CoinZoom Australia PTY LTD is registered as a Digital Currency Exchange with AUSTRAC, while CoinZoom Europe Limited is seeking registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) in Ireland.

