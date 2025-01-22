Dorthea Forbrigd Continues Childhood Cancer Fight on 2025 Ladies European Tour

The Bardo Foundation Dorthea Forbrigd

Norwegian Golfer extends her partnership to spotlight osteosarcoma and rally greater childhood cancer research funding in the 2025 LET season.

Childhood cancer is a cause that touches everyone, and I’m honored to use my platform on the Ladies European Tour to help drive awareness and change.” — Dorthea Forbrigd

OSLO, NORWAY, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bardo Foundation proudly announces that Norwegian professional golfer Dorthea Forbrigd will continue her role as an ambassador on the Ladies European Tour (LET) during the 2025 season, championing the fight against childhood cancer. Dorthea first partnered with The Bardo Foundation in 2024 and has since been a passionate advocate for raising awareness and support for children battling cancer, including osteosarcoma—a rare and aggressive bone cancer.Founded in memory of Bernardo (“Bardo”), who lost his life to osteosarcoma at the age of 16, the Bardo Foundation is dedicated to addressing the critical gap in research funding for pediatric cancers, which receive just 4% of U.S. federal cancer research funding.“Being an ambassador for the Bardo Foundation has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career,” Dorthea said. “Childhood cancer is a cause that touches everyone, and I’m honored to use my platform on the Ladies European Tour to help drive awareness and change.”Throughout the 2025 LET season, Dorthea will wear the Bardo Foundation logo and participate in various outreach initiatives designed to increase public awareness of childhood cancer’s challenges and underscore the urgent need for greater research funding. This ongoing partnership with the Bardo Foundation highlights Dorthea’s commitment to making an impact both on and off the golf course.“We are thrilled to have Dorthea continue as our ambassador,” said Bjarne Eggesbø, Executive Director of the Bardo Foundation. “Her compassion and commitment to raising awareness for childhood cancer have been extraordinary, and we’re excited to see her continue this vital work in 2025.”For more information about the Bardo Foundation, visit www.TheBardoFoundation.org or follow Dorthea’s journey on the Ladies European Tour via https://www.instagram.com/dortheaforbrigd/ About the Bardo FoundationThe Bardo Foundation is dedicated to the fight against osteosarcoma, driving awareness and funding innovative research to combat this aggressive childhood cancer. Named in memory of Bernardo (“Bardo”), the Foundation works tirelessly to bring hope and progress to the fight against osteosarcoma.

