Bardo Foundation, Iris.ai and European Innovation Council Partner to Boost Rare Pediatric Cancer Discoveries using AI
The Bardo Foundation, Iris.ai, and the European Innovation Council have formed a collaboration to integrate AI technology into research at Oslo University Hospital.
The partnership aims to accelerate the discovery of critical insights and potential breakthroughs in pediatric cancer research by making vast amounts of scientific literature and clinical data more accessible and navigable using AI tools.
While the initiative begins with osteosarcoma, it has the potential to broaden its impact on other rare pediatric cancers, setting a new precedent for the role of AI in medical research and improving clinical outcomes for young cancer patients globally.
The Bardo Foundation, a leading non-profit organization dedicated to advancing research and treatments for Osteosarcoma, a rare childhood cancer, has announced a groundbreaking collaboration with Iris.ai, a pioneering provider of AI solutions for scientific text analysis and the European Innovation Council (EIC). This partnership will integrate Iris.ai's cutting-edge natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning technologies into the research workflow at Oslo University Hospital, with an initial focus on osteosarcoma – a highly aggressive bone cancer affecting children and young adults.
The impact of childhood cancers is profoundly devastating, both on the young patients and their families. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1,000 children are diagnosed with cancer every day.
This new partnership is built around putting the right tools in the hands of researchers. It will significantly accelerate their ability to extract actionable insights and identify potential breakthroughs from vast volumes of scientific literature and data. The project notably includes enhanced accessibility to data from clinicaltrials.gov, making it more accessible to patients, caregivers, doctors, and researchers.
Researchers will gain access to Iris.ai's suite of AI research tools, designed to efficiently navigate and analyze vast volumes of academic literature and clinical data. By harnessing capabilities such as data exploration, filtering, analysis and summarization, scientists aim to pinpoint critical insights more rapidly, driving breakthroughs in the understanding and treatment of rare pediatric cancers.
While initially focused on osteosarcoma, should the pilot be successful, the team aim to scale it up for global deployment. The goal is to offer research teams around the world the tools to make significant inroads into treating not just osteosarcoma, but other rare childhood cancers as well.
Bjarne Eggesbo, Executive Director and Co-founder of The Bardo Foundation, said: "In the vast ocean of cancer research, the specific insights on rare childhood cancers are like needles in a haystack. The primary challenge has been the disconnect between the volume of research available and the accessibility of relevant findings. Our partnership with Iris.ai and the EIC is about turning that data into actionable knowledge that can drive real progress in pediatric oncology. The initiative underscores the urgent need for accelerated research and innovative treatment approaches to improve survival rates and quality of life for those affected."
Anita Schjøll Abildgaard, CEO and Co-founder of Iris.ai added, "By integrating our software into the research workflow at Oslo University Hospital, we are setting a new standard for how AI can aid medical research, enhancing the ability to process and analyze complex datasets effectively. The partnership exemplifies how non-profits, research institutions, and technology innovators can join forces to overcome barriers and accelerate scientific discovery. By providing researchers with state-of-the-art AI tools, we hope to bridge the gap between cutting-edge medical practice and clinical research, and ultimately help deliver transformative new treatments for pediatric cancer patients – faster.”
About The Bardo Foundation
The Bardo Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to the formidable challenge of osteosarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer that primarily affects children and young adults. The foundation's activities span across four strategic areas: spearheading innovative research, facilitating collaborations among healthcare experts, supporting children to enhance their quality of life, and broadening access to childhood cancer care in underserved communities worldwide. Learn more at www.TheBardoFoundation.org.
About Iris.ai
Iris.ai is a world-leading and award-winning AI engine for scientific text understanding. Iris.ai is co-founded and run by serial founders Anita Schjøll Abildgaard and Jacobo Elosua alongside AI researcher Victor Botev, with a cross-European team around them. Its Researcher Workspace solution provides cutting edge solutions to help researchers scale the amount of new insights they can find and make them actionable. Iris.ai offers a unique set of AI-driven tools that help to sift through vast amounts of information quickly, focusing on what's essential and relevant. Whether it's drawing out critical insights, organizing data automatically, or staying updated with automatic monitoring for new publications, Iris.ai provides an all-in-one solution that adapts to the evolving demands of scientific research. Learn more at www.iris.ai
About the European Innovation Council (EIC)
The EIC supports innovative projects across Europe, fostering technological breakthroughs and innovation. The council aids in the translation of cutting-edge ideas into viable products and services, enhancing Europe's competitiveness on the global stage.
For more information, please contact:
Contact Person: Bjarne Eggesbo
Title: Executive Director
Organization: The Bardo Foundation
Email: info@TheBardoFoundation.org
Website: www.TheBardoFoundation.org
Contact Person: Anita Schjøll Abildgaard
Title: CEO & Co-Founder
Organization: Iris.ai
Email: founders@iris.ai
Website: www.Iris.ai
