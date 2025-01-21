Submit Release
Minister Dion George increases fisheries allocation to empower small-scale fishers and boost local economies

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has announced a 36% increase in the allocation of certain key fish species, marking a significant step toward empowering small-scale fishers, strengthening local economies, and driving sustainable growth in South Africa’s fishing communities.

This bold move underscores the government’s commitment to supporting small-scale fishers, providing them with greater access to marine resources that will enable business growth and create jobs at harbours across the country.

Minister George highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating, "This 36% increase in fish allocations for own use is about improving livelihoods, empowering fishing communities, and stimulating economic activity in our coastal regions. By supporting small-scale fishers, we’re ensuring that they become central players in driving local development and sustainability."

The increased allocations form part of a broader strategy to promote inclusive economic growth and job creation while preserving South Africa’s rich marine biodiversity. The department is working to reinvigorate coastal harbours as hubs of economic activity and want to help uplift small-scale fishers so that they can fully capitalise on these expanded opportunities.

This initiative reaffirms the government’s dedication to addressing socio-economic obstacles in coastal areas while ensuring the sustainable use of marine resources for future generations.

For media inquiries, please contact Thobile Zulu-Molobi: +27 82 513 7154 / tmolobi@dffe.gov.za or Peter Mbelengwa 082 611 8197 / pmbelengwa@dffe.gov.za  

#servicedeliveryZA
#GovZAUpdates

