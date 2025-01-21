Minister Siviwe Gwarube leads on back-to-school visit to Mpumalanga, 22 Jan

Minister Gwarube to lead on back-to-school visit to Mpumalanga

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms. Siviwe Gwarube, will lead a Back-to-School provincial visit to Mpumalanga on 22 January 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to ensure a smooth start to the 2025 academic year.

During the visit, the Minister will be joined by Deputy Minister, Dr Mhaule and they will engage with the Premier of Mpumalanga, the MEC for Education, and senior leaders from the Provincial Department of Education to mobilize broad support for the academic year and to address key education priorities for the province.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the visit, which will take place as follows:

Date: Tomorrow, Wednesday, 22 January 2025

Venue: Building no8, Government Complex, followed by school visits

Time: 08:00

The Minister’s visit will provide an opportunity to assess school readiness, engage with stakeholders, and reaffirm the commitment of all education partners to improving learner outcomes in Mpumalanga.

Elijah Mhlanga: Head of Communication - 083 580 8275

Lukhanyo Vangqa: Media Liaison Officer – 066 302 1533

Terence Khala: Media Relations Officer – 081 758 1546