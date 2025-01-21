Employment and Labour convenes Domestic employees workshop, 25 Jan
The Compensation Fund in Polokwane, Limpopo Province will convene a workshop with Domestic employees.
The main objective of the workshop is to educate Domestic employees on their rights and responsibilities in terms of the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA). The workshop will also serve as a platform to intensify efforts in ensuring that issues encountered by Domestic employees at the workplaces are addressed.
A help desk service will be available to assist Domestic employees with enquiries relating to COIDA claims and compliance issues.
Details of the session are as follows and the media is invited:
Date: Saturday, 25 January 2025
Time: 09h:00-14h00
Venue: Polokwane, Bolivia Lodge, Plot 162, Tweefontein, Bendor
For RSVP please contact:
Hlonitshwa Mpaka
Cell: 072 6705464
E-mail: Hlonitshwa.mpaka@labour.gov.za
For enquiries, please contact:
Teboho Thejane
Departmental Spokesperson
Cell: 082 697 0694
E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za
