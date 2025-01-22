KNAPP Explains the Importance of Digitalization and Warehouse Automation

Leading-Edge Automation Solutions Designed for Economy 4.0 and Onwards

Our innovation, our KNAPP spirit, can be seen and felt in everything we do.” — KNAPP North America CEO Josef Mentzer

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- KNAPP , the reliable technology partner for value chain innovation, was recently featured in the CBS News Economy 4.0 campaign: a series of documentaries that highlight companies at the forefront of technological innovation, sustainable development and digital transformation.In a time of rapid technological change, consumers expect fulfillment and distribution centers to meet high service standards, especially in ecommerce. The documentary series provided a platform for KNAPP to showcase its continuous commitment to innovation in warehouse automation technology, software solutions, and sustainability. KNAPP North America CEO Josef Mentzer, summarized it well by saying, “Our innovation, our KNAPP spirit, can be seen and felt in everything we do.”KNAPP serves over 2,000 warehouse automation systems worldwide. Many of these installations include the EVO Shuttle , an automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) that sets the standard in speed and efficiency. It handles containers, cartons and trays holding up to 110 lbs. in temperatures as low as -18.4° F, from small items to large packages, ensuring rapid and accurate order fulfillment. Its modular design allows for easy scalability, making it an ideal solution for businesses exploring ways to expand or optimize their current operations. Heimo Robosch, Executive Vice President at KNAPP added, “Our shuttles significantly reduce complexity in modern operations, by combining almost all processes into one block of automation.”Another innovation is KNAPP’s overhead sorter technology, AutoPocket, an advanced pocket sorter system with auto release capabilities that reduces unnecessary touches and enables automatic packing processes. It is also equipped with RFID technology, which ensures seamless tracking and precise sorting of items that enhance productivity and reduce processing times: ideal for e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment.The family of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) includes the Open Shuttle Fork and multiple open shuttles which excel in transportation with precision and flexibility. These innovative solutions are equipped with state-of-the-art navigation technology, allowing them to seamlessly integrate into existing warehouse environments and optimize material flow.Integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies into advanced robotics enables KNAPP to analyze data to predict future trends and improve decision-making processes, optimizing warehouse automation from production to the point of sale. Jusuf Buzimkic, Chief Sales Officer at KNAPP North America added, “By integrating the latest technologies and thinking outside the box, we can tailor an efficient solution for each case and add value to what matters the most – the end customer.”All of KNAPP’s automation solutions are engineered to reduce energy consumption and minimize environmental impact, prioritizing recyclable materials and eco-friendly packaging. For instance, the EcoPocket sorter utilizes energy-efficient technology to sort and transport goods with minimal power usage.KNAPP’s $85 million yearly commitment to innovation is the launchpad for best-in-class warehouse automation. According to Chris Walton, Co-CEO OmniTalk “Supply chain investments will determine who succeeds and who fails going forward.” By leveraging its breadth of automation hardware paired with its comprehensive software suite, KiSoft, KNAPP helps businesses navigate the complexities of the modern supply chain while contributing to a more sustainable and efficient global economy.To learn more about how KNAPP is transforming global supply chains:KNAPP is the reliable technology partner for value chain innovation. Headquartered in Austria with 49 subsidiaries worldwide, KNAPP provides proven software and hardware solutions for intelligent logistics automation, from production and distribution to point of sale. A collaborative approach and excellent service position KNAPP as a trusted, stable partner for success in healthcare, retail, fashion and apparel, food retail, wholesale, manufacturing and ecommerce.

Knapp in Economy 4.0 | How AI, Robots, and Automation Solutions enable next generation warehousing

