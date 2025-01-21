Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Set for Significant Growth by 2034, Report by DelveInsight

DelveInsight’s Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Peripheral Nerve Injuries, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peripheral Nerve Injuries market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Report:

• The Peripheral Nerve Injuries market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In September 2024, Neuraptive Therapeutics, Inc. announced that NTX-001 has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US FDA, accelerating its development for patients with peripheral nerve injury requiring repair. This designation follows promising results from the Phase 2 NEUROFUSE study and multiple interactions with the FDA. NTX-001 has the potential to be a groundbreaking therapy in the nerve repair field.

• In January 2024, the US FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to Neuraptive Therapeutics' NTX-001 for peripheral nerve injury repair. Additionally, NTX-001 had previously been granted Fast Track Designation in May 2020 for its potential in treating peripheral nerve injury.

• In the 7MM, the US accounted for the highest number of peripheral nerve injury cases, with nearly 1.7 million in 2023. The highest number of cases in the EU4 and the UK was observed in Italy, followed by France, while Spain reported the lowest.

• The number of upper extremity injuries is higher than lower extremity injuries. In the US, in 2023, upper extremities accounted for nearly 1.2 million cases, while lower extremities had nearly 0.5 million.

• In the 7MM, the US also reported the highest number of surgeries for peripheral nerve injuries, with nearly 770 thousand surgeries in 2023.

• In 2023, the total market size for peripheral nerve injuries was approximately USD 2.4 billion across the 7MM.

• The US led the market, accounting for the largest share, with nearly USD 1.5 billion in 2023.

• Emerging therapies for peripheral nerve injuries include NTX-001, SILKBRIDGE, CELGRO, ONO-2910, and others.

• Key companies in the peripheral nerve injury space include Neuraptive Therapeutics Inc., Axogen Corporation, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bioness Inc., Epineuron Technologies Inc., Abbott, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, SPR Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer, and others.

• The Peripheral Nerve Injuries market is set to experience substantial growth, driven by increasing injury cases, rising demand for effective therapies, and advancements in surgical and therapeutic solutions aimed at improving patient outcomes.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Overview

Peripheral nerve injuries (PNIs) refer to damage to the nerves located outside the brain and spinal cord, impacting sensation, movement, and organ function. These injuries can result from various causes, including traumatic events like motor vehicle accidents, falls, sports-related incidents, or penetrating wounds. Nerve compression, often caused by conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome or other entrapment syndromes, as well as systemic diseases like diabetes or autoimmune disorders, can also lead to PNIs. The symptoms of PNIs vary depending on the type and location of the affected nerves. Sensory nerve damage typically manifests as pain, tingling, numbness, or altered sensation in the affected area, while motor nerve injuries can lead to muscle weakness, paralysis, or atrophy, impacting coordination and strength.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Peripheral Nerve Injuries market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Annual cases of peripheral nerve injuries

• Annual number of peripheral nerve injuries by extremities

• Total number of PNI surgeries performed

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Peripheral Nerve Injuries market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Peripheral Nerve Injuries market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Peripheral Nerve Injuries Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Therapies and Key Companies

• Valiltramiprosate (ALZ-801): Alzheon Inc.

• Mirodenafil (AR1001): AriBio Co., Ltd.

• Remternetug (LY3372993): Eli Lilly

• Semaglutide (NN6535): Novo Nordisk

• Levetiracetam (AGB101): AgeneBio, Inc.

• Blarcamesine (ANAVEX2-73): Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

• Hydromethylthionine Mesylate (HMTM)/TRx0237: TauRx Therapeutics

• ABvac40: Araclon Biotech S.L.

• ACI-35.030/JNJ-2056 : AC Immune SA/Johnson & Johnson

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Strengths

• The growing incidence of motor vehicle accidents, falls, sports-related injuries, and chronic diseases such as diabetes and autoimmune disorders contributes to an increasing number of peripheral nerve injury cases. This rise in cases presents a significant demand for effective treatments and therapies, driving market growth.

• Continued innovation in nerve repair techniques, including nerve grafting, neurostimulation, and regenerative therapies, has improved patient outcomes. The development of novel treatments like NTX-001, which has gained Breakthrough Therapy Designation, offers promising solutions for patients with severe peripheral nerve injuries.

Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Opportunities

• The ongoing development of new therapies, such as NTX-001 and other advanced treatments, holds strong potential for reshaping the treatment landscape. Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Orphan Drug Designation for these therapies provide opportunities for accelerated development and faster market access.

• There is a significant unmet need for effective treatments in severe peripheral nerve injuries, especially in cases requiring nerve repair. This gap presents a lucrative opportunity for companies to develop innovative therapies that can enhance recovery and improve quality of life for patients suffering from these injuries.

Scope of the Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Peripheral Nerve Injuries Companies: Neuraptive Therapeutics Inc., Axogen Corporation, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bioness Inc., Epineuron Technologies Inc., Abbott, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, SPR Therapeutics Inc., Pfizer, and others.

• Key Peripheral Nerve Injuries Therapies: NTX-001, SILKBRIDGE, CELGRO, ONO-2910, and others.

• Peripheral Nerve Injuries Therapeutic Assessment: Peripheral Nerve Injuries current marketed and Peripheral Nerve Injuries emerging therapies

• Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Dynamics: Peripheral Nerve Injuries market drivers and Peripheral Nerve Injuries market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Peripheral Nerve Injuries Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Peripheral Nerve Injuries

3. SWOT analysis of Peripheral Nerve Injuries

4. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Overview at a Glance

6. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Disease Background and Overview

7. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Peripheral Nerve Injuries

9. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Unmet Needs

11. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Emerging Therapies

12. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Drivers

16. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Market Barriers

17. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Appendix

18. Peripheral Nerve Injuries Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

