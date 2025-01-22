iFuel CEO Rinad El-Rabaa awarded Sustainability Champion at The European Awards 2024

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The European Magazine continues to acknowledge businesses that enable and boost the economy in a variety of sectors, such as Technology, Foreign Direct Investment, Banking and Finance, Aviation, Executive Education and regional development in Europe, Latin America, North America, Africa, MENA, Asia and Central Eastern Europe.The European, for over 15 years, has been celebrating achievement, innovation and excellence through our annual awards programme . We recognise organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd, and are consequently moving their industries forward. Good governance, innovation and know-how, and quality of service are all major considerations.The European would like to congratulate iFuel CEO Rinad El-Rabaa on winning the following title for our Global Business Awards 2024:Sustainability ChampionSustainable Aviation FuelEuropeiFuel is a leading global provider of aviation solutions, specialising in fuel trading, trip support, aircraft refuelling, concierge services, and aircraft charter. Headquartered in Europe, iFuel serves airlines, private jet operators, and aviation professionals with a commitment to efficiency, safety, and sustainability. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and an expert team, iFuel ensures seamless operations and exceptional customer support worldwide. The company emphasises environmental responsibility by integrating sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) into its portfolio. With a strong focus on reliability, innovation, and tailored services, iFuel AG is a trusted partner for optimising aviation operations and enhancing the flying experience.

