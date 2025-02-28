Watch The European's interview with Dr. Christian H. Kaelin of Henley & Partners

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2023, the European Commission initiated a landmark case against Malta over its controversial Golden Passports. This case has significant implications not only for EU member states but also for the global investment migration sector. At the heart of the issue is the right of an EU country to determine who is entitled to be one of its nationals and, by extension, who is a citizen of the European Union. Should this decision be the exclusive and sovereign right of individual member states, as provided by the Treaty on European Union, or should it be the EU that decides?To explore these big questions, Juliette Foster speaks with Dr. Christian Kaelin, Chairman of Henley & Partners and one of the world’s leading experts on citizenship by investment.

