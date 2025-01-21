ConnectiviTree and Inmanta collaborate to enable end-to-end service orchestration across pan-European network

ConnectiviTree and Inmanta announce collaboration

ConnectiviTree and Inmanta announce collaboration

RUGGELL, LIECHTENSTEIN, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leuven (Belgium) and Ruggell (Liechtenstein)- ConnectiviTree (CTree) and Inmanta are joining forces to demonstrate end-to-end service orchestration of L1 and L2 connectivity services across the CTree Rootnet network. By leveraging Inmanta's intent-based orchestration platform, this collaboration will highlight how end-to-end automation can enhance operational efficiency and accelerate Network as a Service (NaaS) delivery.“This collaboration with Inmanta is a step forward in advancing automation and orchestration of our CTree Plaza self-service software solution,” said Mark Gilmour, CTO at ConnectiviTree. “Our focus is to accelerate end-to-end service delivery, enabling our partners in the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance to efficiently provision and manage end-to-end connectivity with greater consistency and flexibility.”“Inmanta’s service orchestrator is purpose-built to simplify end-to-end automation in complex, multi-vendor, multi-domain environments,” said Stefan Walraven, CEO at Inmanta. “Working with ConnectiviTree allows us to demonstrate our orchestration capabilities for high-bandwidth, high-available L1 and L2 connectivity services, such as wavelength and Ethernet, resulting in on-demand delivery, streamlined operations and enhanced agility.”ConnectiviTree will be present at PTC 25 in Hawaii (19th – 22nd January), Capacity Middle East Dubai 4th – 6th February and MWC Barcelona 3rd – 6th March 2025.Meet Inmanta at our next event: MWC Barcelona 3 - 6 MarchAbout ConnectiviTreeConnectiviTree (Europe) AG is an independent and neutral data transport network provider that has designed and is currently building a layer 1 and 2 fiber-based data transfer network solution for large Enterprise customers. The ConnectiviTree network design and specifications will support fast and secure data transport with capacities of up to 200 terabits between major cities, starting in Western Europe and is designed to be sold as NaaS, CaaS and SaaS (Network, Capacity and Spectrum as a Service) through channel partners: Telecoms (Data Carrier), System Integrators and Data Center Operators. ConnectiviTree’s network design, business model, and planned white label functionality, easy order and rapid provisioning creates a scalable and low-cost business opportunity for our channel partners to address the rapidly growing market for global transport of data for large Enterprise. To help capture demonstrated demand, ConnectiviTree plans to connect over 250 Points of Presence within Europe and beyond. www.connectivitree.com - info@connectivitree.comAbout InmantaInmanta is the leading expert in end-to-end service orchestration. Inmanta empowers telecom operators and service providers to deliver and manage connectivity services much faster, at scale, and with more flexibility. Leading telecom and communication service providers rely on Inmanta’s award-winning orchestration solutions to deliver mission-critical services, beef up their automation process, increase operational efficiency, and guide them through their transformation journey.For more information, follow us on LinkedIn for targeted updates and announcements.For media inquiries, please contact:Kaleigh DowningMarketing Manager, InmantaEmail: kaleigh.downing@inmanta.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.