CtrlS Datacenters Partners with ConnectiviTree to Boost Digital Connectivity

CtrlS President Colocation Suresh Rathod with ConnectiviTree Executive Chairman Andreas Hipp

CtrlS Datacenters Collaborates with ConnectiviTree to Enhance Digital Connectivity

RUGGELL, LIECHTENSTEIN, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CtrlS Datacenters, Asia’s largest Rated-4 datacenter company, has signed a strategic co-operation agreement with ConnectiviTree, a European telecom innovator, to transform India’s digital connectivity landscape. The partnership will enhance digital infrastructure, offering seamless, scalable, and secure data solutions for customers in India and across the globe.Under this agreement, CtrlS Datacenters and ConnectiviTree will leverage their combined strengths in telecom networks, cloud computing, and datacenter management to deliver high-performance data services. CtrlS Datacenters will provide its world-class datacenter infrastructure, while ConnectiviTree brings its expertise in Connectivity-as-a-Service, a new offering that simplifies and automates network management for multinational enterprises.Key benefits of ConnectiviTree’s solutions include:• Neutral Long-Haul Connectivity Provider: The first to offer neutral, long-distance connectivity services across Europe through CTree RootNet, ConnectiviTree has a global presence via the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance.• High-Capacity Network: Its infrastructure can handle data transport services with capacities up to 200 terabits between major cities, ensuring robust, high-speed connections.• Extensive Reach: Connecting over 250 Points of Presence (PoPs) in Europe and globally, offering broad geographic coverage.• CTree Plaza Platform: A user-friendly, self-service platform that allows businesses to manage their network services on demand, with automated, zero-touch operations.• High Availability and Security: With low-latency, wire-speed encryption, and redundant routing, ConnectiviTree’s network ensures both reliability and security for data transport.Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, stated, “The collaboration between CtrlS Datacenters and ConnectiviTree will provide cutting-edge cloud and data management solutions, enabling organizations to effectively manage and safeguard their data. It will boost the digital infrastructure in the region and benefit the customers by bringing the agility the cloud and applications offer today to the network so it becomes more application-like, offering instant, flexible, and seamless availability.”Eugen Gebhard, CCO and Co-Founder of ConnectiviTree, added, “Signing this agreement is a great milestone for both companies. By combining our expertise in connectivity with CtrlS Datacenters' world-class infrastructure, we are confident that we can accelerate digital transformation for our customers and deliver best-in-class solutions that will redefine the future of data management.”Gaurav Babbar, VP Edge, Hyperscalers and Networks, CtrlS Datacenters, said, “Our collaboration with ConnectiviTree integrates their advanced, fiber-based data transport network with our robust datacenter infrastructure, offering unparalleled value to our customers. This partnership enables us to provide Network, Capacity, and Spectrum as a Service (NaaS, CaaS, SaaS), addressing the growing demand for global data transport from large enterprise customers.”Through this partnership, enterprises will gain access to high-speed, reliable, and secure data services, enabling them to scale operations and accelerate digital growth with confidence.About CtrlS DatacentersCtrlS Datacenters Ltd, which began its operations in 2007, operates 15 datacenters across eight key markets and is set to have over 600 MW of datacenter capacity by 2029. The company is leading the charge on embracing renewable energy for a sustainable future. CtrlS Datacenters has announced its plans to explore new overseas markets in Southeast Asia and Middle East, with Thailand being the first international market foray. For more information, please visit:LinkedIn, TwitterMedia Contact:Y V Phani RajCtrlS Datacentersphaniraj.yv@ctrls.inAbout ConnectiviTreeConnectiviTree (Europe) AG is an independent and neutral data transport network provider that has designed and is currently building a layer 1 and 2 fiber-based data transfer network solution for large Enterprise customers. The ConnectiviTree network design and specifications will support fast and secure data transport with capacities of up to 200 terabits between major cities, starting in Western Europe and is designed to be sold as NaaS, CaaS and SaaS (Network, Capacity and Spectrum as a Service) through channel partners: Telecoms (Data Carrier), System Integrators and Data Center Operators. ConnectiviTree’s network design, business model, and planned white label functionality, easy order and rapid provisioning creates a scalable and low-cost business opportunity for our channel partners to address the rapidly growing market for global transport of data for large Enterprise. To help capture demonstrated demand, ConnectiviTree plans to connect over 250 Points of Presence within Europe and beyond by 2025. www.connectivitree.com - info@connectivitree.com

