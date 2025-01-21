Visitor arrivals for December and the whole year of 2024
MACAU, January 21 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals totalled 34,928,650 in 2024, an increase of 23.8% year-on-year. Same-day visitors (18,884,882) and overnight visitors (16,043,768) grew by 35% and 12.8% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, in view of the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors, the average length of stay of visitors (1.2 days) shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year in 2024, with that of overnight visitors remaining unchanged at 2.3 days.
As regards source of visitors, visitors from mainland China increased by 28.6% year-on-year to 24,491,424 in 2024; those travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (12,281,055) grew by 15.5%, whereas those travelling under the "tourist group multi-entry measure" totalled 17,078. Visitors from the nine Pearl River Delta cities in the Greater Bay Area went up by 28.8% to 11,985,383. Visitors from the Taiwan region (834,411) surged by 64.1% year-on-year, while those from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (7,179,722) decreased by 0.2%.
For the whole year of 2024, international visitors leapt by 66% year-on-year to 2,423,093. Regarding the Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (493,399), Indonesia (183,062) and Malaysia (181,941) went up by 57.1%, 28.1% and 82.2% year-on-year respectively. Moreover, visitors from Thailand (134,658) and Singapore (119,201) rose by 31.8% and 29.8% respectively. Regarding the South Asian markets, visitors from India (103,817) soared by 76.5% year-on-year. With respect to the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from the Republic of Korea (492,184) and Japan (126,424) expanded by 140.6% and 68.2% year-on-year respectively. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (147,941) recorded an uplift of 57.7% year-on-year.
Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land (27,769,490; 79.5% of total), sea (4,094,585; 11.7%) and air (3,064,575; 8.8%) increased by 24.1%, 10.7% and 43.9% year-on-year respectively in 2024.
In December 2024, number of visitor arrivals expanded by 3.3% year-on-year to 3,040,337; among them, international visitors (292,202) went up by 22.5%. Same-day visitors (1,712,682) grew by 15.3% year-on-year while overnight visitors (1,327,655) dropped by 8.9%. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors (1.1 days) shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year; the duration for same-day visitors (0.2 day) remained unchanged while that for overnight visitors (2.3 days) rose by 0.1 day.
