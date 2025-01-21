PHILIPPINES, January 21 - Press Release

January 21, 2025 EDCOM 2 calls on DepEd to amend Anti-Bullying IRR The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) today, January 21, 2025, has submitted its proposed revised Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) for the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013 to the Department of Education. The revisions aim to provide a more effective and proactive measure to combat bullying in schools, addressing significant shortfalls in the current implementation and introducing comprehensive updates to better protect students. According to EDCOM 2, data from PISA 2022 highlighted that 43% of girls and 53% of boys in the Philippines reported being victims of bullying acts at least a few times a month, a rate significantly higher than the OECD averages of 20% for girls and 21% for boys. Additionally, the Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics (SEA-PLM) 2019 revealed that 63.2% of Grade 5 students in the Philippines encounter bullying at least once a month. Despite the existence of the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013, implementation has been uneven, largely due to limitations in policy scope, variations in school practices, and a significant shortfall in trained personnel. For instance, there is a severe shortage of guidance counselors in the country impacting the effective execution of anti-bullying measures. The Child Protection Committees (CPCs), mandated to act as anti-bullying committees, often struggle to fulfill their functions effectively due to limited personnel and lack of resources. There is also a clear underreporting of bullying incidents, influenced by an incentive system that rewards schools for reporting zero cases, thereby discouraging accurate reporting and hampering effective interventions. DepEd has also noted that not all schools have clear student handbooks for discipline, and there is a lack of clarity and consistency in definitions and reportorial systems around bullying. To address these challenges, new initiatives and revisions to existing laws are being proposed by EDCOM 2, including to revise the Implementing Rules and Regulations of the Anti-Bullying Act of 2013. The proposed revised IRR formalizes the functions of the Learner Rights and Protection Office (LRPO), pivotal in overseeing and coordinating anti-bullying efforts across all educational levels. The LRPO will maintain a repository of bullying reports and ensure systematic implementation of anti-bullying policies. Schools will also be required formulate localized policies to address bullying, as well as to submit detailed annual reports on bullying incidents, which will be used to refine policies continuously and enhance enforcement mechanisms To address the shortage of registered guidance counselors nationwide, EDCOM also proposes the integration of guidance designates and school counselor associates, particularly in leading anti-bullying initiatives. This will help bolster the support system available to students within educational institutions. Schools are mandated to adopt and regularly update their anti-bullying policies, which should now include detailed definitions, preventive measures, and clear disciplinary procedures against various forms of bullying, including cyberbullying and gender-based discrimination. To further enhance anti-bullying measures, schools are mandated to designate a discipline officer responsible for enforcing these policies and ensuring compliance. The officer will handle reporting, preliminary assessments, investigations, and the application of necessary interventions. Their role also includes preventive measures such as training and awareness programs to cultivate a positive school culture, alongside strategies to manage and resolve bullying incidents effectively. To support these efforts, the revised IRR ensures that schools will be equipped with essential resources, including funding for training and access to counseling services. The revision of the IRR aligns with the recent enactment of RA 12080 or the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act, which institutionalizes comprehensive mental health initiatives for basic education institutions, aiming to foster awareness, prevention, and support for the well-being of students. "We want to ensure that every school or classroom is a safe space where every student can thrive without the fear of bullying and harassment. Strengthening our policies and introducing actionable measures, we hope that learners can feel secure in their learning environments," said EDCOM 2 Executive Director Karol Mark Yee. "Through the updated IRR, we are setting clear, actionable steps for schools in combating bullying. It's imperative that our schools not only adopt these updated anti-bullying policies but also make sure that they are properly implemented and monitored. We need to ensure that every student is protected and studies in an environment that promotes respect and personal safety," said EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Senator Sherwin Gatchalian. "Ensuring the effectiveness of our anti-bullying policies requires more than just drafting rules. It also demands diligent enforcement and active involvement from every school staff member. With the appointment of dedicated discipline officers and the allocation of necessary resources, we are laying down a structure that enables schools to take effective and decisive actions against bullying," EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson Rep. Roman Romulo added, expressing his support.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.