Regency Green service gets green light until 2027

Release date: 21/01/25

A transitional care service providing support to National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) patients who no longer require hospital care, has now been green lit for an almost $15 million extension.

The Transitional Care and Support Service, also known as Regency Green, was first established at the former Regency Green Aged Care site in August 2022, providing short to medium term care and support services for people living with a psychosocial disability (such as depression or Schizophrenia).

Regency Green supports people discharged from hospital into the 24-bed site where they can reconnect to their communities, build a pathway to a long-term home and help free up hospital beds.

Individuals are supported by staff to build skills such as household tasks and gardening, as well as connecting to culturally-appropriate support services and training courses through accredited institutions such as TAFE.

Through a comprehensive evaluation and procurement process, the current provider Community Living Options Inc. (CLO) has been identified as the preferred supplier, demonstrating the best capability to meet patient flow demand and deliver the required levels of quality and safety.

The almost $15 million extension will support ongoing operations through to June 2027 and will be enhanced to provide further support for consumers with the introduction of lived experience workers and cultural consultants.

Since the service opened in 2022, Regency Green has transitioned 98 participants to their long term housing placements.

Over the past year, Regency Green has transitioned 58 participants to their long term housing placements. In 2024, participants had an average length of stay of 118 days.

The Malinauskas Labor Government has invested in programs and collaborated with the Albanese Labor Government to reduce patients experiencing unacceptable delays by two thirds.

In 2022, there were approximately 120 patients stuck inappropriately in hospital beds awaiting discharge through NDIS supports.

The most recent patient count in September 2024 had dropped to 42, a 65 per cent reduction in just two years.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

The Regency Green service is another way the Malinauskas Government is freeing up capacity in our hospitals, reduce pressure on our Emergency Departments and improve patient capacity and flow.

This service helped save 5,042 hospital bed days in its first 12 months of operation, opening up a bed for other patients to use.

Our government is responding to blockages across the patient journey, and that includes supporting programs that help with the often challenging transition into the Commonwealth-supported systems.

Attributable to Nat Cook

Since starting under our Government in August 2022, this service has had a sizeable impact in the lives of people living with a disability.

Regency Green has provided the opportunity for people to discharge from hospital earlier and to transfer in a supported way to home.

I’m pleased that this service has been extended until June 2027 so it can continue to help people with a disability having extended stays in hospital.

Attributable to Clinical Systems Support and Improvement Deputy Chief Executive, Kerrie Mahon

The support the Transitional Care and Support Service provides to NDIS participants is invaluable. It provides patients with an additional pathway which means when they are ready to leave hospital, they are able to do so.

The 24-bed site provides a comfortable and safe environment that supports residents to regain their independence and re-connect with family, friends and the wider community through personalised care.

We are pleased it will continue to offer this support to patients on their health journey until at least 2027.