Help shape new laws to restore state’s biodiversity and support economic growth

Release date: 21/01/25

South Australia’s first ever Biodiversity Act will better protect our state’s native animals and plants, help to build resilience to the effects of climate change, and reduce red tape for development.

The draft Act, which is now out for public consultation, will improve recognition for threatened species and provide opportunities for investment in restoring nature.

It will complement the more than $15 million invested by the Malinauskas Government over the past two Budgets for biodiversity data collection, protection of native vegetation and assessment of threatened species to help protect nature and guide planning decisions.

It is a groundbreaking piece of law drafted over two years in consultation with environmental scientists, economists, primary producers, miners and development planners.

SA already has strong laws to protect the environment but there are many opportunities to attract international investment in restoring and strengthening biodiversity, and we can make smarter and faster decisions about how we grow the state while protecting nature.

It makes sense to plan ahead based on the best science, so developments are located in places that allow nature to flourish.

The draft Biodiversity Act includes:

A nationally consistent process to assess and recognise threatened native species and ecological communities.

A general obligation requiring individuals, businesses and government agencies to take reasonable steps to prevent or minimise harm to biodiversity.

The development of a new State Biodiversity Plan identifying priorities and measurable targets for biodiversity conservation, restoration and recovery and inform land use planning.

Penalties for people that harm or traffic native animals or illegally clear native habitat will also be increased to a maximum $500,000 for businesses, a significant increase on existing fines that range from $2500 to $100,000.

The new Act would include a maximum $250,000 fine or five years’ jail for individuals convicted of illegally killing, catching, restraining, injuring, keeping or interfering with a protected animal.

People can provide feedback on the draft Bill by visiting YourSAy before midnight on 18 February https://yoursay.sa.gov.au/draft-biodiversity-bill.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

We not only have to stop harming nature, but we also have to restore nature to create a stronger collective future for all South Australians.

The new Biodiversity Act will establish the framework to deliver environmental wins by safeguarding threatened animals and plants, restoring valuable habitat and ecosystems, while supporting billions of dollars in economic activity.

The Act aims to better balance environmental protection and restoration with economic growth.

I encourage people to have their say on this state-first legislation so that South Australia can continue to protect our state’s precious biodiversity and give something to our children of which we all can be proud.

Attributable to Biodiversity Act Ambassador Tim Jarvis AM

Creating the state’s first Biodiversity Act is a wonderful initiative and an example of South Australia again taking leadership on a critical environmental issue.

The state’s focus on renewable energy shows that, by taking action, we’re not contributing to issues like climate change, but we also need to restore nature to look after us and physically remove excess carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

It’s about thinking differently and focusing on regeneration, rather than just sustainability. It’s also about showing that South Australia is a great place to do business if you are concerned about the environment – and businesses and our trading partners will regard that as a positive step.