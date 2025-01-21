Urgent scam alert for SA seniors

Release date: 21/01/25

South Australian seniors are being urged to be aware of a scam website that attempts to charge applicants a fee in exchange for a Seniors Card.

The illegal website, www.theseniorsassistant.com, claims to specialise in ‘providing assistance and consultation services for several senior-related applications and processes such as the Seniors Card.’

Seniors should be aware that the legitimate SA Seniors Card is always free of charge and applicants are never requested to pay a fee or disclose their bank, credit card or PayPal details in exchange for membership.

The official SA Seniors Card website is www.seniorscard.sa.gov.au. Applicants should look for the official Government of South Australia and Seniors Card logos to ensure they are accessing the correct website before applying for membership.

If you have provided payment to an unofficial website, please contact your bank immediately and make a report to Scamwatch, the Australian Government’s National Anti-Scam Centre at www.scamwatch.gov.au.

For any other queries, contact the Seniors Card on 1800 819 961 (free call) or email seniorscard@sa.gov.au.

Quotes

Attributable to Nat Cook

These fraudulent websites are not only deceptive, but they also heartlessly target some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

The South Australian Seniors Card is always free of charge, and you will never be asked to disclose your financial details when applying for a Seniors Card.

Let me be crystal clear: applying for a Seniors Card is completely free. If someone is asking for payment, it’s a scam.

If you encounter a site asking for payment, report it immediately. it’s not just wrong, it’s illegal.