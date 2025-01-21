Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi visits Eastern Cape as part of Back-to-School campaign, 22 Jan

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi will visit the Eastern Cape province on Wednesday, 22 January 2025, as part of the government's Back to School programme.

The Minister will be joined by MEC for Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture (DSRAC) Sibulele Ngongo, Executive Mayor of Buffalo City Metro Princess Faku, and senior government officials.

Together, they will visit Imiqhayi Senior Secondary School to engage with learners, teachers, and school management.

The Back to School programme is an annual initiative aimed at providing learners with opportunities to become productive, responsible, and competitive citizens through an inclusive quality education system.

Minister Kubayi's address will focus on critical issues, including statutory rape, age of consent, and the importance of reporting sexual offences.

The visit comes amid rising concerns about societal ills, such as statutory rape and teenage pregnancy, often rooted in the abuse of power by those entrusted with learner care and education.

Research, media reports, and court cases have consistently shown that these crimes are often perpetrated by teachers, school personnel, coaches, and transport drivers.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 22 January 2025

Time: 06h30

Venue: Imiqhayi Senior Secondary School, Zwelitsha Township, Buffalo City, Eastern Cape Province.

RSVP: For media confirmations contact, please contact Mr Steve Mahlangu 071 971 0149.

Media Enquiries: Mr. Terrence Manase

Spokesperson: Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development

Cell: 082 338 6707

