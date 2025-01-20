NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 1/20/25-1/24/25
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Jan. 20 – Jan. 24, 2025
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Jan. 20
Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Office Closed
10:30 a.m. Attend Presidential Inauguration
Location: Washington, D.C.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
1:45 p.m. Hold opening of legislative session media interviews
Location: Utah State Capitol
By invitation
3:35 p.m. Take photo with Kassandra Reid, student at Meadowlark Elementary
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
Wednesday, Jan. 22
9:30 a.m. Call with Scott Anderson, Non-Executive Chairman at Zions Bank
Location: Virtual
10:30 a.m. Host Governor’s Homelessness Roundtable
Location: Kearns Mansion
12:00 p.m. Legislative strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
1:30 p.m. Meet with Sundance Selection Committee
Location: Kearns Mansion
6:00 p.m. Host legislative open house
Location: Kearns Mansion
7:20 p.m. Speak at Fintech Xchange CEO Dinner
Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City
Thursday, Jan. 23
6:30 p.m. Deliver State of the State address
Location: House Chamber, Utah State Capitol
7:00 p.m. Photo with security detail and family members
Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Jan. 24
7:00 a.m. Speak at Rural “Cowboy” Caucus
Location: House Building, Utah State Capitol
9:15 a.m. Meet with state energy leadership
Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting
Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol
11:50 a.m. Meet with Rep. Casey Snider
Location: Virtual
Saturday, Jan. 25
7:20 p.m. Speak at Sundance Film Festival – Salt Lake opening night
Location: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, Salt Lake City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Jan. 20 – Jan. 24, 2025
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Jan. 20
Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Office Closed
Tuesday, Jan. 21
9:00 a.m. Managers meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Speak at Charter Day on the Hill
Location: Capitol Rotunda, Utah State Capitol
6:00 p.m. Speak at Spanish Fork City Council Meeting
Location: City Council Chambers, Spanish Fork
Wednesday, Jan. 22
9:30 a.m. Meet & Greet with LaVerkin City Youth Council
Location: Governor’s Reception, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
12:00 p.m. Legislative strategy meeting
Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Speak at Local Officials Day at the Legislature
Location: Salt Palace, Salt Lake City
2:30 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
6:00 p.m. Legislative open house
Location: Kearns Mansion
Thursday, Jan. 23
9:30 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs, Neil Abercrombie
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Speak at History Day on the Hill
Location: Board room, Utah State Capitol
11:00 a.m. Meeting with Ambassador from the Marshall Islands
Location: Gold room, Utah State Capitol
1:00 p.m. Meeting with Commissioner Jon Pike
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol
3:00 p.m. Meeting with Consul General of Japan
Location: Gold room, Utah State Capitol
6:30 p.m. Attend State of the State address
Location: House chamber, Utah State Capitol
Friday, Jan. 24
9:00 a.m. Meeting with various Consuls General
Location: Gold room, Utah State Capitol
10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting
Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol
