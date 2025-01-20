Submit Release
NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 1/20/25-1/24/25

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicate that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Jan. 20 – Jan. 24, 2025

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Jan. 20

Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Office Closed

10:30 a.m. Attend Presidential Inauguration

Location: Washington, D.C.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

1:45 p.m. Hold opening of legislative session media interviews

Location: Utah State Capitol

By invitation

3:35 p.m. Take photo with Kassandra Reid, student at Meadowlark Elementary

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

Wednesday, Jan. 22

9:30 a.m. Call with Scott Anderson, Non-Executive Chairman at Zions Bank

Location: Virtual

10:30 a.m. Host Governor’s Homelessness Roundtable

Location: Kearns Mansion

12:00 p.m. Legislative strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

1:30 p.m. Meet with Sundance Selection Committee
Location: Kearns Mansion

6:00 p.m. Host legislative open house

Location: Kearns Mansion

7:20 p.m. Speak at Fintech Xchange CEO Dinner

Location: Hyatt Regency, Salt Lake City

Thursday, Jan. 23

6:30 p.m. Deliver State of the State address

Location: House Chamber, Utah State Capitol

7:00 p.m. Photo with security detail and family members

Location: Gold Room, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Jan. 24

7:00 a.m. Speak at  Rural “Cowboy” Caucus

Location: House Building, Utah State Capitol

9:15 a.m. Meet with state energy leadership

Location: Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting

Location: Rampton Board Room, Utah State Capitol

11:50 a.m. Meet with Rep. Casey Snider

Location: Virtual

Saturday, Jan. 25

7:20 p.m. Speak at Sundance Film Festival – Salt Lake opening night

Location: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center, Salt Lake City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Jan. 20 – Jan. 24, 2025

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Jan. 20

Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Office Closed

Tuesday, Jan. 21

9:00 a.m. Managers meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Speak at Charter Day on the Hill

Location: Capitol Rotunda, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m. Speak at Spanish Fork City Council Meeting

Location: City Council Chambers, Spanish Fork

Wednesday, Jan. 22

9:30 a.m. Meet & Greet with LaVerkin City Youth Council

Location: Governor’s Reception, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Education Rich Nye

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

12:00 p.m. Legislative strategy meeting

Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Speak at Local Officials Day at the Legislature

Location: Salt Palace, Salt Lake City

2:30 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

6:00 p.m. Legislative open house

Location: Kearns Mansion

Thursday, Jan. 23

9:30 a.m. Meeting with Senior Advisor for Legislative Affairs, Neil Abercrombie

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Speak at History Day on the Hill

Location: Board room, Utah State Capitol

11:00 a.m. Meeting with Ambassador from the Marshall Islands

Location: Gold room, Utah State Capitol

1:00 p.m. Meeting with Commissioner Jon Pike

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office, Utah State Capitol

3:00 p.m. Meeting with Consul General of Japan

Location: Gold room, Utah State Capitol

6:30 p.m. Attend State of the State address

Location: House chamber, Utah State Capitol

Friday, Jan. 24

9:00 a.m. Meeting with various Consuls General

Location: Gold room, Utah State Capitol

10:00 a.m. Legislative strategy meeting

Location: Board Room, Utah State Capitol

NEWS RELEASE: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Public Schedule 1/20/25-1/24/25

