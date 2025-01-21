List of winners is unveiled for Photo Contest and Student Drawing Contest of the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest

MACAU, January 21 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Macao SAR was held as a success in September and October last year (2024). The two parallel activities, the Photo Contest and Student Drawing Contest, enjoyed great popularity among photography enthusiasts and students. Among a total of 1,770 entries received, 78 works are awarded. There are winners of the first, second, third and merit awards in each category.

Parallel activities enhance public’s engagement

MGTO once again organized the Photo Contest and Student Drawing Contest for different age groups. A total of 937 participants joined the two contests, which enhanced the public’s engagement in the Fireworks Contest. Photography lovers and students could unleash their creative ideas as the event’s impact carried on.

Professional judging panel

List of awardees is announced

Between September and October last year, MGTO received a total of 1,770 entries including 1,019 photos and 751 student drawings. In strict adherence to the judging criteria, professional judges appraised the entries and chose the awarded works, of which the list was announced today (21 January).

List of awardees is posted online

For the Photo Contest, Youth Category (Age: 12 – 18): first, second and third prizes are awarded to Lei Cheok Seng, Che Teng Ian and Mak Brigitta; Public Category (Age: 19 or above): first, second and third prizes are awarded to Wong Meng Kin, Tam U Hang and Loi In Chio. For the Student Drawing Contest, Category A (Age: 6 – 10): first, second and third prizes are awarded to Kuong Hei Lam, Hanson Chan Tsz Long and Chan Pak Hei; Category B (Age: 11 – 14): first, second and third prizes are awarded to Li Cheok Lam, Crystal Zhou In Hei and Tam Ian; Category C (Age: 15 – 18): first, second and third prizes are awarded to Chu Weng Lam, Lei Pak Hou and Zhang Wai Lu; Category D (Age: 19 or above): first, second and third prizes are awarded to Qin He Yi, Xu Wan Ting and Kuok Wai Kei. There are merit awardees in each category of both contests as well. The list of awardees and prize-winning works are posted on MGTO’s website: http://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.mo.

Award ceremony will take place at MITE this year

The Photo Contest and Student Drawing Contest of the 32nd Macao International Fireworks Display Contest was organized by MGTO and coordinated by the Photographic Society of Macao and the Macau Artist Society respectively. MGTO and the two Societies formed the professional judging panel. The award ceremony is planned to take place at the 13th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo this year. The awardees will be informed of the time and location of the award ceremony and exhibition at a later time.

MGTO has been dedicated to organizing a variety of events that showcase the vibrant diversity of “tourism +” in Macao. Organized by the Office since 1989, the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest has developed into a prestigious event of the city. Over the years, top notch fireworks companies from around the world have joined the Contest to create wonderful shows that keep reaching a new pinnacle of excellence for audience’s enjoyment and enriching the offer of nighttime experience. It shows Macao’s charm as a destination with diverse travel http://fireworks.macaotourism.gov.moexperiences to offer.