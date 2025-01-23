EmpowerHer Content

LAS VEGAS, PA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact:She Rises Studios PREmail: clauren@charissalauren.com and info@sherisesstudios.comWebsite: www.sherisesstudios.com ________________________________________Women of Influence Gather in Vegas for EmpowerHer Content Day An event not to be missed, EmpowerHer Content Day 2025 is set to take place on Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 1 PM to 6 PM at the beautiful Bottega Exchange in Las Vegas, Nevada. This incredible annual event, hosted by She Rises Studios, is a one-of-a-kind experience for women entrepreneurs, celebrities, leaders, influencers, and changemakers from across the globe to come together and create elevated content.Born from the vision of She Rises Studios’ Director of Operations, Ron Billings, the event draws inspiration from his love of football and the Las Vegas Raiders’ dynamic content creation days. Ron saw how the Raiders utilized these events to create a full year of content and envisioned the same for women leaders looking to elevate a brand. Excitingly, this year’s event will host over 200 women for a day packed with empowerment, connection, and collaboration.The country’s most influential women enjoy the red-carpet entrance and the opportunity to mix and mingle with influencers, bloggers, and media professionals. There are several world-class and even celebrity keynote speakers that leave the room refreshed and inspired. The most anticipated event attractions are the content creation stations that offer professionally designed stations to capture new headshots, video reels, and branding content.Other event perks include raffles & swag bags, networking opportunities with like-minded next-level women, and the highlight of this year is exclusive visibility on FENIX TV reaching audiences in 127 countries.Venue & Travel DetailsDate: Saturday, February 22, 2025Time: 1 PM – 6 PMLocation: Bottega Exchange, 6675 S. Tenaya Way, Suite 200, Las Vegas, NV 89113Nearest Airport: Harry Reid International AirportEmpowerHer Content Day 2025 is more than an event—it’s a women’s movement.About She Rises Studios: She Rises Studios is a global platform dedicated to empowering women through community, education, and collaboration. Through its events, publications, and programs, She Rises Studios equips women worldwide with the tools and resources to achieve success in every area of their lives.Media Inquiries:For media access or additional information, please contact clauren@charissalauren.com and info@sherisesstudios.comFor more information visit www.sherisesstudios.com/content-day

