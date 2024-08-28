FENIX TV TO HOST EMMYS CELEBRITY GIFTING RED CARPET EVENT AT W HOLLYWOOD HOTEL

FENIX TV will host the Celebrity Gifting Suite on Friday, September 13, 2024, at the newly transformed W Hollywood.

As a woman in the entertainment industry, the Emmys symbolize empowerment. It’s about paving the way for future dreamers and creators.” — Hanna Olivas

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TO: LA MEDIAFROM: CHARISSA LAUREN, PUBLICISTEVENT DATE & TIME: SEPTEMBER 13, 2024, 5-9PM PSTLOCATION: W Hollywood , 6250 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028The Emmys first debuted in 1949, in the heart of Hollywood’s golden age. Picture it: stars shimmering under the lights, celebrating the best in television. From that moment on, it became our red-carpet rendezvous, a night where creativity and talent steal the show. FENIX TV wants to give a behind-the-scenes look with their segment, The Exclusive Story of the Emmys: A Personal Perspective.Highly anticipated by media mogul Hanna Olivas, The Emmy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, September 15th to premiere live on ABC. Hanna is set to make a grand entrance on the red carpet for coverage. "As a passionate advocate for women's empowerment and storytelling, this opportunity feels like a dream come true, blending my love for media and my mission to amplify women's voices,” Hanna says.Prior to her red-carpet coverage on Sunday, her company FENIX TV will host the Celebrity Gifting Suite on Friday, September 13, 2024, at the newly transformed W Hollywood. In the heart of Hollywood and at the edge of the Hills, the fully reimagined W Hollywood stands at the epicenter of Los Angeles. With a bold 360-degree approach, W Hollywood is pioneering a new, elevated playbook of distinct design, evolved passion programming, and refined service culture, poised to speak to the next generation of luxury traveler. With postcard-worthy landmark views of the Hollywood sign, Capitol Records building, and Griffith Observatory, W Hollywood’s storied rooftop Loft space will host the 2024 Celebrity Gifting Suite with its newly outfitted immersive spatial audio technology from Tempo Studios.Generously sponsored by Pure Heavenly Hair and Makeup Boutique, Rejins Wellness, Crazy Woman Cellars, Kim Beam, and Coastal Journeyz, the red-carpet VIP gifting suite will wine and dine household names in media, celebrities, influencers, and LA’s prestigious entertainment industry. Select LA A-listers will be gifted luxury spa packages, luxury golf packages, skincare, makeup, handbags, shoes, sunglasses, sleepwear, candles, journals, swimwear, and even luxe vacations to Greece and Paris.As a woman born and bred in the entertainment industry originally starting out as a celebrity makeup artist, Olivas went on to become a powerhouse name in media with a soulful purpose to empower women. Her media companies, She Rises Studios and FENIX TV, are co-owned with her daughter, Adriana, and together the two give women a voice through books, magazines, podcasts, and collective events.“For me, as a woman in the entertainment industry, the Emmys symbolize empowerment. They showcase not just talent, but diversity and inclusion—voices and faces from all walks of life sharing their truths. It’s about paving the way for future generations of dreamers and creators,” Hanna describes.The Emmys celebrate these storytellers—the writers, actors, directors, and visionaries—who bring those stories to life. They’re our guides through laughter and tears, shining a spotlight on issues that matter and moments that resonate.We exclusively invite press, media, and LA celebrity A-listers to join us as our guest for the FENIX TV Celebrity Gifting Suite as we kick off the Emmy Awards in style, and celebrate the magic of television.For media coverage, inquiries, and attendance requests please contact:Charissa Lauren, Publicity Partner with FENIX TV, She Rises StudiosE: clauren@charissalauren.comP: (412)565-9838###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.