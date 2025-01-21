Submit Release
Statement from Acting Secretary Huffman on US Border Patrol Agent Killed in Line of Duty

WASHINGTON – Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Benjamine Huffman issued the following statement on the death of a US Border Patrol Agent:

“Today, January 20, a Border Patrol agent assigned to the US Border Patrol’s Swanton Sector was fatally shot in the line of duty.

“Every single day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way so that Americans and our homeland are safe and secure. My prayers and deepest condolences are with our Department, the Agent’s family, loved ones, and colleagues.

“This incident is being swiftly investigated and DHS will release additional information as soon as it becomes available.” 

