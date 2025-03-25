Submit Release
Media Advisory: Secretary Noem Announces Trip to El Salvador, Colombia, and Mexico

WASHINGTON, DC – This week, the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem will travel to El Salvador, Colombia, and Mexico. Below are more details on the Secretary’s trip.  

Travel Pool: 

Print: The Wall Street Journal, Michelle Hackman  

Photo: AP, Alex Brandon 

TV: Fox News, Krista Garvin, Ali Rad, and Mahreon Johnson 

 

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE 

Wednesday, March 26th: El Salvador  

Secretary Noem tours Terrorist Confinement Center CECOT with the Minister of Justice Gustavo Villatoro 

Secretary Noem meets with President Nayib Bukele   

Thursday, March 27th: Colombia 

Secretary Noem meets with Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia, Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez, National Police General Carlos Fernando Triana, and Migration Director Nigeria Renteria   

Secretary Noem meets with President Gustavo Petro   

Friday March 28th: Mexico 

Secretary Noem meets with President Sheinbaum and Foreign Minister Juan Ramon De La Fuente  

