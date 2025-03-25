Media Advisory: Secretary Noem Announces Trip to El Salvador, Colombia, and Mexico

WASHINGTON, DC – This week, the Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem will travel to El Salvador, Colombia, and Mexico. Below are more details on the Secretary’s trip. Travel Pool: Print: The Wall Street Journal, Michelle Hackman Photo: AP, Alex Brandon TV: Fox News, Krista Garvin, Ali Rad, and Mahreon Johnson DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE Wednesday, March 26th: El Salvador Secretary Noem tours Terrorist Confinement Center CECOT with the Minister of Justice Gustavo Villatoro Secretary Noem meets with President Nayib Bukele Thursday, March 27th: Colombia Secretary Noem meets with Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia, Defense Minister Pedro Sanchez, National Police General Carlos Fernando Triana, and Migration Director Nigeria Renteria Secretary Noem meets with President Gustavo Petro Friday March 28th: Mexico Secretary Noem meets with President Sheinbaum and Foreign Minister Juan Ramon De La Fuente

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.