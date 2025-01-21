AlmaLinux OS Foundation Lead Architect To Speak at CentOS Connect 2025 in Brussels

AlmaLinux

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The AlmaLinux OS Foundation , the nonprofit that stewards the free and community-governed open source enterprise Linux distribution, today announced that Lead Architect Andrew Lukoshko as well as Infrastructure Team Lead Jonathan Wright and chair benny Vasquez will speak during this year’s CentOS Connect event taking place January 30-31 at the DoubleTree Brussels in Brussels, Belgium.Scheduled from 9 to 10:45 a.m. local time on Thursday, January 30, all three will be present for the meetup session titled, “ELevate Meetup.” Upgrading between major versions of CentOS Linux was always a pain, and required tons of manual labor. Project ELevate is an open source upgrade tool that allows users to move between major versions of many of the most popular RHEL-equivalent operating systems without the tedium of moving content. Attendees will learn more about the project as well as how it can be used and improved.Additionally, Lukoshko is scheduled to present, “AlmaLinux: the special derivative” later the same day from 5 to 5:30 p.m. His talk will take attendees through the big differences that AlmaLinux brings to the enterprise linux world by leveraging code from RHEL, CentOS Stream, and other upstream providers.CentOS Connect 2025, taking place as part of the FOSDEM Fringe, is the contributor conference for CentOS, focusing on CentOS Stream, Special Interest Groups, and the entire Enterprise Linux ecosystem. For more information on CentOS Connect, visit https://connect.centos.org For more information and the ELevate Meetup session and more, visit: https://cfp.fedoraproject.org/centos-connect-2025/talk/TKT8TH/ To request a meeting with Vasquez or anyone else from the AlmaLinux team, email hello@almalinux.org.About AlmaLinux OSAlmaLinux OS is an open source, community-governed, and forever-free enterprise Linux distribution focused on long-term stability and delivering a robust production-grade platform. Distributed from a network of over 400 mirrors, AlmaLinux is an enterprise Linux distribution compatible with RHEL(r) and pre-Stream CentOS, and powers projects for governments, the defense sector, and scientific research institutions as well as numerous global business sectors, and the web hosting industry. Adopted by some of today’s foremost open source ecosystem projects such as VMware, GitLab and Tenable, it’s available on all major public cloud platforms including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle OCI. The AlmaLinux OS Foundation is a 501(c)(6) non-profit created for the benefit of the AlmaLinux OS community. Visit https://almalinux.org AlmaLinux Contact:hello@almalinux.org

