Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with President of the European Council António Costa

CANADA, January 20 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the President of the European Council, António Costa.

Prime Minister Trudeau highlighted Canada’s key priorities heading into its 2025 G7 Presidency.

In the current geopolitical context, the two leaders emphasized the importance of Canada and the European Union working together to promote economic security, the rules-based international order, and international law.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Costa discussed ongoing global crises. They emphasized that they stand behind the ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas and encouraged all parties to continue engaging constructively to ensure its full implementation. They underscored their support for an inclusive Syrian-led political governance structure. They also reiterated their unwavering support for a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.

Prime Minister Trudeau and President Costa agreed to remain in close contact.