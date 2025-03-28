Prime Minister Carney meets with premiers to discuss Canada’s response to U.S. tariffs

CANADA, March 28 - Today, Prime Minister Mark Carney met virtually with provincial and territorial premiers to discuss Canada’s co-ordinated response to the United States’ unjustified tariffs against Canadian goods, including the recently announced U.S. tariffs on imported automobiles and auto-parts. The Prime Minister was joined by the Minister of International Trade and Intergovernmental Affairs and President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada, Dominic LeBlanc.

Canada’s First Ministers stand united against this unjustified U.S. trade action and are committed to defending Canadian businesses, workers, and families affected by this threat.

Prime Minister Carney updated the premiers on his conversation with the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, earlier today. The Prime Minister and the premiers discussed the path forward to respond to the evolving tariff threat by strengthening the Canadian economy, including through work to unlock economic projects and remove interprovincial trade barriers. Prime Minister Carney underscored the Government of Canada’s resolve to continue fighting against the unjust tariffs and protect Canadians.

Prime Minister Carney committed to continuing to convene with the premiers in the weeks ahead.