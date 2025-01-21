On MLK Day of Service, Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom volunteer to help Los Angeles wildfire survivors

“The Governor and First Partner’s visit to Project Angel Food with their family highlighted their recognition of the critical services we provide to Los Angeles before, during, and after a crisis,” said Richard Ayoub, CEO, Project Angel Food. “It was truly inspiring to see them roll up their sleeves and actively participate in our vital work. We are deeply honored that, out of all the organizations they could have chosen for their day of service, they selected Project Angel Food.”

Governor Newsom and First Partner Siebel Newsom also stopped by the First Baptist Church of Pasadena to meet with Latino and faith community leaders. They discussed the impacts of the Eaton Fire, which devastated the nearby community of Altadena.

Get help today

Californians can go to CA.gov/LAfires – a hub for information and resources from state, local and federal government.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses from wildfires in Los Angeles County can apply for disaster assistance:

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov

By calling 800-621-3362

By using the FEMA smart phone application

Assistance is available in over 40 languages

If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

Supporting recovery, protecting survivors

Governor Newsom has issued a number of executive orders in response to the Los Angeles fire storms to help aid in rebuilding and recovery, create more temporary housing, and protect survivors from exploitation and price gouging: