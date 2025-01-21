Submit Release
Superintendent Degenfelder: Wyoming Stands with President Trump

CHEYENNE – Wyoming Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder proudly congratulates President Donald J. Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States.

“President Trump’s commitment to putting America first includes ensuring our students receive a top-tier education that prepares them to lead. Wyoming is ready to partner with his administration to fight for families, protect parental rights, and empower the next generation,” said Degenfelder.

Under President Trump’s leadership, we’re confident America will continue to embrace bold ideas and strong values. Congratulations, Mr. President—Wyoming stands with you!

Media Contact:
Linda Finnerty, Chief Communications Officer
307-777-2053
linda.finnerty@wyo.gov

