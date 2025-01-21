Credence Therapy Associates of Elkhorn, WI has Joined American Behavioral Clinics

American Behavioral Clinics- Elkhorn, WI

Credence Therapy Associates has joined the American Behavioral Clinics and will continue to offer top-quality mental health services in Elkhorn. WI.

American Behavioral Clinics is a family-run organization, just as Credence is. Joining this group will give us direct access to some of the top-rated psychiatrists & psychologists in Wisconsin.” — Kim A Steen, LCSW, Director, Creedence Therapy Associates

ELKHORN, WI, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Behavioral Clinics (ABC) is proud to announce Credence Therapy Associates of Elkhorn Wisconsin has joined the American Behavioral Clinics family and will continue to offer top-quality mental health services to individuals and families in the area.

The clinic, located at 104 S Wisconsin Street, Elkhorn, WI 53121, will continue to provide a range of evidence-based treatments for a variety of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and more. All former Credence therapists are still working at this location.

Creedence Therapy Associates has been providing exceptional mental health services in Elkhorn, WI for 30 years, and by joining American Behavioral Clinics, remains committed to providing access to quality mental healthcare throughout the region.

Kim A Steen, LCSW & Director of Credence Therapy Associates, will continue to run the therapeutic operations of the Elkhorn Clinic. Steen stated "As the owner and director of Credence for the past 30 years, much time and consideration was put into this decision. When considering partnership with another clinic, I insisted on finding an organization which shares our commitment to outstanding patient care and a passion for those in need of mental health care. I have great confidence that this will allow Credence not only to continue but to enhance the level of care we bring to the community long after I eventually retire. American Behavioral Clinics is a family-run organization, just as Credence is. Joining this group will give us direct access to some of the top-rated psychiatrists and psychologists in the State of Wisconsin. It has been an absolute pleasure to serve this community, and I look forward to continuing to do so going forward. I hope that you all share in my excitement that our family just got a little bigger".

To learn more about American Behavioral Clinics and the services offered at the Elkhorn clinic, please visit the ABC website at https://americanbehavioralclinics.com/ or call (262) 723-3424.

About American Behavioral Clinics: American Behavioral Clinics is a leading provider of mental health services in the greater Milwaukee area, offering a range of evidence-based treatments for individuals and families facing a variety of mental health challenges. With clinics in Milwaukee, Mequon, Elm Grove, Oak Creek, Lake Country/ Dousman, and Elkhorn, WI ABC is committed to providing compassionate, effective care that helps people overcome their challenges and achieve their goals.

