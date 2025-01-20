UPDATE: Interstate 91 closure / Mile Marker 168 / Derby

The northbound lane of Interstate 91 has re-opened near mile marker 168.

The southbound lane remains closed and is expected to be a long-duration closure.

Details on the incident will be provided when available.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Interstate 91 at mile marker 168 is closed due to an evolving police incident. This is between exits 27 (Newport) and 26 (Orleans). Both north and southbound lanes are affected.

There is currently no estimate on the duration of this closure. Specific details on the incident are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.