Prositions Returns to the 2024 SHRM Conference with NanoLearning Insights and New Content

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prositions, Inc., a leading learning content and performance support library provider, has announced its participation in the upcoming 2024 SHRM Conference in Chicago, Illinois from June 23rd to June 26th. The organization is set to unveil NanoLearning projects and new content, share insights into the transformative approach of NanoLearning, and more.Organizations and professionals are constantly searching for new ways to boost skills and performance without spending endless hours on training. NanoLearning is one of the most recent entries in the world of learning, fitting seamlessly into jam-packed schedules and delivering powerful education in bite-sized, easily digestible formats.“We’re already starting to see the benefits with our current clients embracing NanoLearning in their training and development programs,” said Robin Salsberry, President of Prositions, Inc. “We’re excited to share what we’ve seen and learned about NanoLearning at SHRM 2024, especially since it’s the first conference Prositions is attending since presenting our popular webinar on NanoLearning earlier this June!”Attendees at the 2024 SHRM Conference will have the opportunity to learn about the exciting world of NanoLearning and about the latest tools and techniques for creating and implementing NanoLearning into their talent development initiatives, including Prositions’ new EZPZ Videos NanoLearning library.“Come see us at booth #2102 for more information on NanoLearning, how you can utilize it with eLearning and microlearning to significantly improve training effectiveness and organizational performance, and learn more about our upcoming projects,” said Jill Dillenburg, SVP of Sales and Marketing for Prositions. “We’ll be wearing our light-up shoes again and have drawings to win a pair of these shoes. We’ll also have other gifts and discount coupons to give away. Look out for our new EZPZ Videos backdrop!”For more information about NanoLearning and Prositions' upcoming projects, visit Prositions at booth #2102 at the 2024 SHRM Conference or visit www.prositions.com About Prositions:Prositions, Inc. is a leading learning content and performance support library provider, offering a wide range of consulting, software, performance coaching, and training delivery solutions. Their award-winning learning platform, DashTrain, contains over 7,000 microlearning and nanolearning modules, giving users instant access to top business libraries and best-selling authors anywhere and anytime. For information, visit: https://www.prositions.com About SHRM 2024:The SHRM Annual Conference & Exposition is the largest and best HR event in the world, providing your organization with the tools and resources you need to create and implement successful HR practices that will ensure that your company will thrive. For more information or to register for the conference, visit https://annual.shrm.org