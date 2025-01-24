The Houstonian Launches Wellness Journeys – Immersive Spa and Wellness Retreats

The Stress-Burnout-Reset journey is fitness-focused and offers a guided meditation experience, restorative yoga practices, hydrating IV treatments, and massages designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit. The Longevity-Rejuvenation-Renewal retreat is for those looking for a combination of mindful experiences and cutting-edge technology designed to optimize self-care and improve endurance and enhance vitality. The Sleep-Clarity-Recovery retreat concentrates on mental and physical restoration of the body, with tailored spa and therapy offerings designed to lower cortisol and reinforce a sense of peace.

On February 15, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa will launch three, immersive Wellness Journeys that combine wellness practices with transformative experiences.

We know guests are looking for high-quality experiences, and Wellness Journeys will provide a relaxing environment to help guests destress and focus on having an impactful stay.” — Cher Harris, Houstonian Club General Manager

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa , known as one of the premiere luxury hotels in Texas, is proud to announce its latest initiative for 2025: Wellness Journeys. These three-, five-, or seven-day immersive retreats are highly curated to help people live longer, healthier lives.Set on the Houstonian's 27-acre urban oasis in the fourth largest city in the United States, wellness-seekers will be surrounded by lush, forested views in a peaceful and tranquil setting complementing the retreat's transformative offerings. Beginning February 15 and guided by a dedicated wellness concierge, guests will choose one of three paths: Stress-Burnout-Reset, Sleep-Clarity-Recovery, and Longevity-Rejuvenation-Renewal. The all-inclusive retreats leave no detail untouched, and everything from meals, classes, and spa sessions is carefully coordinated to create a stress-free and seamless experience."The launch of Wellness Journeys is an evolution in The Houstonian's brand," says Houstonian Club General Manager Cher Harris. "We know guests are looking for high-quality experiences, and Wellness Journeys will provide a relaxing environment to help guests destress and focus on having an impactful stay."While remaining rooted in connection, personalized service, and The Houstonian's ever-present Southern hospitality, Wellness Journey practitioners will use cutting-edge health tools and technology to gain knowledge about each guest and create highly customized programs. The Stress-Burnout-Reset is fitness-focused and offers a guided meditation experience, restorative yoga practices, hydrating IV treatments, and massages designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and spirit. The Sleep-Clarity-Recovery retreat concentrates on mental and physical restoration of the body, with tailored spa and therapy offerings designed to lower cortisol and reinforce a sense of peace. The Longevity-Rejuvenation-Renewal retreat is for those seeking a combination of mindful experiences and cutting-edge technology designed to optimize self-care, improve endurance, and enhance vitality.Wellness Journey retreats include luxurious accommodations in the newly renovated guest rooms at The Houstonian Hotel. This Forbes Four-Star property was recognized for the second consecutive year as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas by Travel + Leisure. Participants will also have full access to the members-only Houstonian Club, the only fitness center in Texas to hold the distinction of being a Platinum Club of America. The 185,000-square-foot club offers over 180 weekly group classes, yoga and Pilates studios, aquatic programs, and a full range of racquet sports.In addition, a thoughtful collection of spa services will be tailored to each retreat participant at Trellis Spa, Texas' largest luxury spa. The 26,500 square-foot spa offers full-service facial and body services, tranquil lounging areas, and a Soaking Pools and Garden. Wellness seekers can also indulge in modalities at The Covery, which offers innovative therapies to enhance and optimize recovery, self-care, and longevity. Wellness Retreats will also bring healthy eating to the forefront with a daily food and beverage credit at any one of the six on-site dining outlets."Our goal is to set each Wellness Journey guest on a path towards integrative wellness with curated, goal-oriented experiences in a luxurious setting," says Harris. "Our guests will have a fully immersive experience while at The Houstonian and also learn the tools to continue their journey at home."Wellness Journey package rates vary depending upon the journey chosen and start at $1,800 per room each day for single occupancy and $2,700 per room each day for double occupancy (with two occupants participating). Reservations should be made at least 30 days prior to the desired stay date in order for the Wellness Concierge to secure and personalize all included resort amenities, appointments, services, and therapies.See Houstonian Wellness Journeys for more information.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian recently completed a $70 million master plan renovation and was named in Travel + Leisure’s World Best Awards as the #1 Resort Hotel in Texas. The resort is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts and is known for its timeless nature, elegant décor, private fitness club, and its involvement in Houston’s historic events and celebrations. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its 280 newly renovated guest rooms and suites, including a new Bush Suite with memorabilia from President George H.W. Bush’s time at the property. TRIBUTE restaurant serves authentic Tex-Lex cuisine with an impressive wine list, The Bar & Patio is a classic local favorite, and the Coffee Shop serves guests in the elegant hotel lobby. The 185,000-square-foot Houstonian Club is available to hotel guests without a resort fee and offers over 180 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, indoor and outdoor tennis, a resort pool with a rockslide, a 25-meter sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. Guests can enjoy the club’s luxurious locker rooms and wet areas, a fully equipped fitness floor with over 300 pieces of equipment, indoor turfed fitness zone, enhanced group exercise fitness studios, cycle studio, a private yoga studio with aerial silks, and an indoor basketball court. Poolside dining is available at the expansive Arbor Grill, with wood decks, TVs, and a fire pit, and the club’s grab-and-go called Refuel offers light fare and Starbucks Coffee. The club offers a full-time nutritionist, and a wellness therapy suite called The Covery at The Houstonian. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception, renovated treatment rooms, sauna and wet areas, a scenic treetop dining room, an indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Its outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden provides an authentic contrast bathing experience with open-air cabanas, rocking chairs, a fire pit, and a butterfly art installation.

