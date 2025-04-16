The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa Announces a Spring Menu Refresh at TRIBUTE

The new spring menu at TRIBUTE celebrates the season's delicious flavors with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktail menu additions. With each menu iteration, the culinary team infuses their culture's unique flavors and ingredients. The Iberico Pork Chop Huaxmole served with wild mushrooms, chayote, and squash blossoms. Cocktail enthusiasts also have a bevy of new seasonal additions, including Michelada Way, a take on a classic made with Modelo Especial, El Jimador tequila, Clamato, Cholula, Tajin, and chamoy The inspiration behind the dishes is at the heart of every menu at TRIBUTE. The Tuna Recado Negro, found on the lunch and dinner menus, pays tribute to heirloom corn with three colors and flavors of crispy tostadas brought from Oaxaca.

The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa unveils a vibrant spring menu refresh at TRIBUTE inspired by the rich culinary traditions of Texas, Louisiana, and Mexico.

At TRIBUTE, we know that food connects us. We spend a lot of time thinking of ways to combine flavors using local ingredients that our guests will enjoy.” — Executive Chef Gonzalo Campos, TRIBUTE

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From the Texas Gulf Coast's freshest seafood to just-picked produce from local farmers and the bold flavors of Louisiana and Mexico, the culinary team at TRIBUTE knows that the best dining experiences come from sourcing the best ingredients. The new spring menu at TRIBUTE celebrates the season's delicious flavors with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and cocktail menu additions.The chefs at TRIBUTE are no stranger to collaboration. Executive Chef Gonzalo Campos, Chef de Cuisine Jeff Boudreaux, and Director of Food and Beverage Neal Cox share a passion for Mexico, Louisiana, and Texas flavors. With each menu iteration, they infuse their culture's unique flavors and ingredients to create connections through a reimagined dish."At TRIBUTE, we know that food connects us," says Executive Chef Gonzalo Campos. "We spend a lot of time thinking of ways to combine flavors using local ingredients that our guests will enjoy. Spring is the perfect time to show off the best of our local farmers, ranchers, and fishermen."From Churro French Toast drizzled with cinnamon and dulce de leche for breakfast, Conchon de Lait Po Boy packed with roast pork, cabbage slaw, and creole mustard remoulade at lunch, or Salmon en Croûte with dill caper hollandaise and braised leeks for dinner, each meal offers a fresh and exciting experience.Cocktail enthusiasts also have a bevy of new seasonal additions, including Michelada Way, a take on a classic made with Modelo Especial, El Jimador tequila, Clamato, Cholula, Tajin, and chamoy. A Parisian-inspired Boulevardier with Still Austin Rye, Antica Formula, and Campari is new to the menu. The Key Lime Pie features Botanist Gin, Licor 43, lime, pineapple, and cream for those seeking a sweet taste of spring.The inspiration behind the dishes is at the heart of every menu at TRIBUTE. The Tuna Recado Negro, found on the lunch and dinner menus, pays tribute to heirloom corn with three colors and flavors of crispy tostadas brought from Oaxaca. The tuna is marinated in the Yucatan's most distinctive seasoning, Recado Negro, a smoky spice blend made from charred red chilies, garlic, oregano, and cumin.Like the Tuna Recado Negro, Huaxmole is also new to the menu and inspired by flavors south of the border, specifically from Executive Chef Gonzalo Campos' mother in Puebla, Mexico. Made with tomato, guaje seeds, garlic, and chiles, Huaxmole is the sauce beneath the juicy Iberico Pork Chop.To highlight a bounty of flavors from Texas’ Gulf Coast, the Gulf Seafood Papillote is piled high with redfish, jumbo lump crab, shrimp, doused in crawfish velouté, and served on a bed of popcorn rice.Additional highlights from the spring menu include:Asparagus Salad made with eggs, radishes, crispy capers, and herb mustard vinaigrette.Spring salad is made with Oja Santa goat cheese, local greens, Texas strawberries, candied walnuts, and white balsamic vinaigrette.Blackened redfish served with crawfish etouffee, zucchini beignet, spring onion remoulade, and corn sprouts.Grouper al Pastor made with achiote-pineapple adobo, esquites, and heirloom tortillas.Gulf Seafood Papillote is served with redfish, jumbo lump crab, shrimp, crawfish veloute, and popcorn rice.Iberico Pork Chop Huaxmole served with wild mushrooms, chayote, and squash blossoms.Grilled Rocky Mountain Lamb Chops served with vegetable pappardelle and fava bean-lamb ragout, lamb jus, and mint.###Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star secluded retreat adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. 