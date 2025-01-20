Province seeking input from woodlot owners

CANADA, January 20 - Woodlot owners are being asked to provide their feedback through a survey to help the province better understand forest management and harvest decisions.

The 2025 PEI Woodlot Owners Survey will be sent by mail to 2,400 randomly selected woodlot owners in the coming weeks. Participants were drawn through a process in which every woodlot owner in the province had a chance of being selected.

“Most PEI forests are privately owned and managed, so we need to understand the needs, values and interests of Island woodlot owners,” said Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Gilles Arsenault. “We know forestry is a complex topic and getting a better picture of how woodlot owners use and view their forests is crucial to making good decisions about forestry policy.

The province encourages those who receive a survey to complete it. For the results to be representative, it is important that as many recipients as possible return their completed questionnaire by mail or complete it online.

The results of the 2002 and 2010 woodlot owner surveys are available online at PEI Woodlot Owner Survey Reports. Once the 2025 survey is complete, PEI will be the only province in Canada to have conducted three consecutive surveys of forest landowners.

Those who have not received a survey but wish to provide general feedback or learn more about Island forests may contact Forests, Fish and Wildlife.

