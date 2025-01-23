Create Joy Launches New Community and App to Elevate Everyday Life

A sneak peek at Create Joy's Community and App

Stop Scrolling—Start Thriving: Join a Community Where You Thrive Through Personal Growth and Travel

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Create Joy , a leader in experiential growth opportunities for personal growth is proud to announce the launch of its new community and app, designed to empower individuals on their journey toward personal growth, intentional living, authentic connections, and meaningful travel.Create Joy has partnered with Circle, a mobile app platform trusted by over 10 million members, to deliver a supportive remote community for its users.With this all-in-one app, Create Joy members will engage in purposeful connections with like-minded individuals, set and achieve personal goals, and enhance their lives through meaningful experiences. The platform is designed to bridge self-discovery and collaborative growth, offering access to learn and thrive 24/7.More than just a hub for growth, the community is designed to guide members through a unique process of learning, exploring, and acting. Furthermore, exclusive to community members is:- Personalized mentoring- Group discussions and interactive workshops- Resources to support personal and professional developmentAvailable in the United States for both iOS and Android devices, the app ensures members can stay connected, inspired, and focused—no matter where they are.“At Create Joy, we’re on a mission to turn passive consumption into active growth,” says Create Joy Founder, Heather Morse. “We inspire women to step away from endless scrolling and start building a life rich with connections, education, and transformative experiences. With our Learn, Experience, Do approach, members grow through holistic learning and purposeful travel while expanding their horizons—together.”The app’s features and community reflect Create Joy’s commitment to experiential learning, collective support, and a fulfilling, happy life. By joining, members across the U.S. can embrace self-discovery and achieve their goals—all while building an intentional and enriched lifestyle.About Create JoyCreate Joy Travel is a unique personal growth company dedicated to enriching lives through meaningful learning experiences, goal-oriented travel, and experiential growth opportunities. Through online and in-person shared experiences rooted in exploration, growth, and inclusive values, Create Joy provides opportunities that empower individuals to connect with themselves, others, and the world around them.Through hands-on experiences, learning models for proven behavioral change, and a 24/7 accessible app, Create Joy inspires members to embrace mindful adventures while supporting personal development and authentic connections. Create Joy ensures every experience is authentic and sustainable - both for us and the Earth.For more information about Create Joy, its mission, or the new app, visit www.createjoytravel.com To become a member of Create Joy’s community, visit community.createjoytravel.com.

Find more meaning in the day-to-day beyond work. Live more purposefully. Embark on a journey of growth and development through Create Joy's community.

