Create Joy Announces the Launch of its New Community and App

NV, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Create Joy , a leader in experiential growth opportunities for personal growth is proud to announce the launch of its new community and app, designed to empower individuals on their journey toward personal growth, intentional living, authentic connections, and meaningful travel.Create Joy has teamed up with Circle, a widely adopted mobile app platform used by more than 10 million members, to now offer a remote community for Create Joy members.The all-in-one platform further empowers Create Joy community members by giving them the ability to connect with like-minded individuals, engage, set and achieve personal goals, and thrive while on the go. The app bridges the gap between self-discovery and collaborative growth by offering a unique platform for shared experiences. Through the use of the robust platform, members can access 24/7 resources, receive personalized mentoring, interact live, join group discussions and events, and so much more.Available for both iOS and Android devices, the mobile app enables Create Joy members to receive support and stay in touch no matter where they are in the world.“At Create Joy, we believe in turning members into mentors—women empowering women to flourish through discussion groups, educational workshops, supportive cohorts, and shared accountability. With a Learn, Experience, Do approach, we embrace holistic learning, personal growth, and meaningful travel, stepping boldly into the unfamiliar. We explore, grow, and thrive together—always enriching and expanding.”- Create Joy Founder, Heather MorseCreate Joy is committed to experiential and collective learning that opens doors to self-discovery, personal growth, and fulfillment. Reflected in the app’s features and partnerships, Create Joy’s vibrant and authentic community is now accessible anywhere, anytime. The app offers members a chance to join a network of individuals across the U.S. who prioritize growth, are ready to expand their comfort zones, and achieve their goals to live more fulfilling and intentional lives.To celebrate the launch, community members who join in January of 2025 will be rewarded with 20% off their lifetime membership plus, be entered to win a one-year Elite membership to Going.com as they explore all the app’s features and begin their journey.About Create JoyCreate Joy Travel is a unique personal growth company dedicated to enriching lives through meaningful learning experiences, goal-oriented travel, and experiential growth opportunities. Through online and in-person shared experiences rooted in exploration, growth, and inclusive values, Create Joy provides opportunities that empower individuals to connect with themselves, others, and the world around them.Through hands-on experiences, learning models for proven behavioral change, and a 24/7 accessible and supportive community, Create Joy inspires members to embrace mindful adventures while supporting personal development and authentic connections. Create Joy ensures every experience is authentic and sustainable - both for us and the Earth.For more information about Create Joy, the new app, or to become a member, visit www.createjoytravel.com

