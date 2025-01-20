OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Elina Valtonen to present programme for OSCE 2025 Chairpersonship in Vienna on Thursday

VIENNA, 20 January 2025 — The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Finland’s Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen, will present the programme of the 2025 Chairpersonship of Finland to the OSCE Permanent Council at the Vienna Hofburg on Thursday, 23 January.

Journalists are invited to cover Valtonen’s speech as part of a pool (spaces limited) starting at 11:30 a.m. (CET) on Thursday, 23 January. The remarks will also be livestreamed on https://www.osce.org/live.

Following the inaugural Permanent Council session with Finland as OSCE Chair, a press conference by Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen and OSCE Secretary General Feridun H. Sinirlioğlu will take place at 1:45 p.m. (CET). The press conference will be held in English and will also be livestreamed on https://www.osce.org/live.

To attend either event in person, please register by 12:00 (noon, CET) on 22 January by sending an email to press@osce.org with your name, outlet and position. Please also indicate which event(s) you would like to participate in.

Finland took over the OSCE Chairpersonship from Malta on 1 January 2025. OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Valtonen will outline the programme of Finland for the 2025 OSCE Chairpersonship, with a focus on upholding OSCE principles and strengthening the Organization’s resilience to address complex security challenges.

Supporting Ukraine will remain a central priority for Finland during its Chairpersonship, as well as promoting co-operative security through the OSCE region. The Chair will also prioritise gender equality and the functioning of a free civil society, and will work towards improving opportunities for young people and persons with disabilities to participate in the OSCE’s work.

The latest information from Finland’s 2025 OSCE Chairpersonship can be found at https://www.osce.org/chairpersonship and on X: @Finland_OSCE and @elinavaltonen.

The OSCE Permanent Council is the decision-making body gathering representatives of all 57 participating States of the Organization and 11 Partners for Co-operation. It convenes weekly in Vienna to discuss developments in the OSCE area.