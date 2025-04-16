Moldova and Ukraine: Strengthening energy resilience in the face of extreme weather with OSCE workshop in Chisinau

As extreme weather events become more frequent and climate conditions continue to evolve, the energy sectors face increasing risks. From heatwaves straining power grids to storms damaging infrastructure and climate variability disrupting natural resources, these challenges add uncertainty to energy diversification and transition efforts.

To help Moldova and Ukraine build resilience in the face of these growing threats, the OSCE held a workshop on 14 and 15 April in Chisinau, Moldova: “Building Energy System Resilience Against Extreme Weather and Evolving Conditions in Moldova and Ukraine: Modelling and its Applications for Energy Planning”.

The event brought together more than 40 experts and decision-makers from Moldova and Ukraine, including Moldova’s State Secretaries for Energy and Environment and Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Energy. Participants explored how to assess climate vulnerabilities in critical energy infrastructure and integrate climate risks into energy planning, security, and transition strategies.

A key focus of the workshop was improving access to downscaled climate data: detailed, localized projections essential for protecting energy infrastructure and informing policy and investment decisions. Through a partnership with Argonne National Laboratory, the OSCE provided participants with critical high-resolution datasets and modelling tools to support science-based decision-making.

Attendees were also trained on how to use this granular data to evaluate risks and opportunities across the energy sector. This support strengthens the capacity of both countries to plan for future climate scenarios and protect vital energy systems.

This workshop is the first in a series of regional trainings under the OSCE’s project “Mitigating Climate Change Threats to the Energy Sector in the OSCE Region”, set to continue throughout 2025 and 2026.