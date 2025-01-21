SCCG Partners with Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise to Enhance Interactive Gaming Operations with Managed Services

SCCG Partners with Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise

This collaboration marks a significant step in integrating advanced technology and operational expertise to deliver innovative solutions for tribal gaming

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading global advisory firm in the gaming and sports betting industry, is proud to announce its engagement by the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise (ONGE) to assist in developing innovative, robust, player-centric solutions for sportsbook operations, on-line/mobile social casino, and Class II mobile on-premise gaming, designed to enhance the patron experience with diverse content, and drive operational efficiency.

The ONGE, operators of seven gaming and hospitality facilities in Oklahoma, is known for providing an intimate, guest-focused gaming, service, and entertainment experience. This collaboration marks a significant step in integrating advanced technology and operational expertise to deliver innovative solutions for the evolving interactive gaming landscape.

SCCG Managed Services (SCCGMS) specializes in turnkey solutions for tribal operators to develop, optimize, and manage sports betting and interactive gaming offerings. For the ONGE, , SCCGMS will assist in sourcing and implementing customized products and services tailored to their operations, enabling patrons to enjoy casino-style games on their mobile devices while within designated areas of the casino properties. This service ensures compliance with regulatory standards while delivering a seamless and convenient gaming experience.

“Our mission is to ensure operators like the Osage Nation Gaming Enterprise can fully harness the potential of their gaming operations,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. “This partnership is about bringing cutting-edge technology and operational expertise to elevate interactive gaming experiences. We are honored to collaborate with the ONGE, a leader in tribal gaming, to pave the way for enhanced content, responsible gaming, and innovation.”

“On behalf of Osage Casinos, we are very pleased to announce our engagement of SCCG to assist us with developing these new products and services for our guests,” offered Kimberly Pearson, CEO of Osage Gaming,

About Osage Nation

The Osage Nation is the 25th largest federally recognized tribe in the United States, with a reservation spanning Osage County, Oklahoma — an area larger than the states of Delaware and Rhode Island combined. Through its seven Osage Casinos, the Nation provides vibrant entertainment, job opportunities, and economic growth for the local community.

About SCCG Managed Services

SCCG Managed Services provides comprehensive solutions for developing and enhancing sports betting and iGaming operations. From sportsbook retail and mobile platforms to compliance and risk management, SCCGMS offers the technology, talent, and expertise needed to integrate seamlessly into existing operations. SCCGMS’s ultimate mission is to ensure a smooth project transition, enabling operators to manage and maintain their gaming platforms independently. https://sccgmanagement.com/areas-of-expertise/2024/9/16/sccg-managed-services/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. iGaming Advisory and Consultancy

https://sccgmanagement.com

