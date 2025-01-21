MontyCloud Secures Investment from S3 Ventures After Achieving 700% Growth in 2024

MontyCloud Logo

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MontyCloud , a leading AI-powered cloud operations platform, today announced an investment from S3 Ventures , a top-tier venture capital firm headquartered in Austin, TX. This investment comes on the heels of an extraordinary year, during which MontyCloud grew revenues 7x—doubling its end customers to nearly 1,000.This partnership underscores MontyCloud’s transformative impact on the cloud operations management space, enabling Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to monetize, optimize, and operate their cloud operations with AI powered intelligent, automated solutions. The funding will accelerate MontyCloud’s roadmap for innovation, talent acquisition, and global market expansion.“We are thrilled to partner with S3 Ventures, whose expertise and commitment to innovation perfectly align with our mission to revolutionize cloud operations,” said Walter Rogers, CEO of MontyCloud. “This investment will help us enhance our platform’s capabilities, expand our global footprint, and continue delivering exceptional value to our customers through cutting-edge innovations in cloud operations automation.”S3 Ventures, known for backing high-growth technology companies, recognized MontyCloud as a transformative player in the rapidly growing MSP cloud operations market. “50%+ of organizations outsource cloud management to MSPs—yet the estimated 300K+ MSPs worldwide struggle to efficiently operationalize and monetize these increasingly complex environments. MontyCloud has proven itself as a category leader with its extraordinary growth, recognition by industry leaders, and visionary approach to MSP cloud automation,” said Eric Engineer, Partner at S3 Ventures. “We’re excited to support their next phase of growth and help them scale their impact globally.”MontyCloud’s innovation will continue to accelerate with enhancements that include expanding cloud operations agent capabilities, increasing customers’ ability to source and win incremental revenue, and drive down operational costs.About MontyCloudMontyCloud Inc. was founded with the fundamental principle of transforming teams into cloud powerhouses. The MontyCloud DAY2 platform is a no-code Cloud Operations solution that simplifies CloudOps, without having to add additional IT resources. With MontyCloud DAY2, IT teams can enable self-service consumption, standardize deployments, optimize cloud costs, deliver granular governance, reduce security & compliance issues, and automate incident management. You can follow MontyCloud on LinkedIn or X.About S3 VenturesBased in Austin for 19+ years, S3 Ventures is one of the largest venture capital firms in Texas. We empower visionary founders with the patient capital and true resources required to grow extraordinary, high-impact companies in Business Technology, Digital Experiences, and Healthcare Technology. Learn more at http://www.s3vc.com

