MontyCloud and k9 Security Announce New Partnership for IAM Access Governance
MontyCloud adds k9 Security IAM Assessment tool to Service Catalog for customers and partners to analyze and remediate AWS access policies
In a few clicks, they can detect issues, periodically monitor security exposure, and adjust access mechanisms such as IAM roles and policies, including administrative permissions...”REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MontyCloud, Inc, an autonomous cloud operations platform, is thrilled to partner with k9 Security to simplify IAM Access Governance for Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers and partners. AWS customers and partners face challenges understanding the data and resources accessible by applications and people. The MontyCloud and k9 partnership simplifies deploying k9 Security’s IAM Access Governance solution from the MontyCloud Service Catalog for quick digestible reporting that identifies the access provided to each user, role, and resource.
The k9 Security IAM Access Governance reports augment MontyCloud’s AWS Well-Architected Framework capabilities. While IAM has always been a part of the scope of AWS Well-Architected Framework reviews, k9 provides additional insights that can be used to scale cloud access governance by gaining deep visibility into effective IAM access to APIs and data within customer accounts. Whether it is part of Well-Architected Framework Reviews, monthly health checks, migrations, modernization projects or professional services engagements, MontyCloud customers and partners can identify and remediate over-provisioned IAM principals to reduce security risks.
“Our customers and partners prioritize protecting data, applications, and services, yet they struggle due to the dynamic nature of cloud resources, resource configurations, and evolving access needs. A significant shift is needed in how data and systems are protected - particularly in the age of AI.” says Venkat Krish, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at MontyCloud. “Through our partnership k9, we are thrilled to offer a simple, comprehensive, and proven way to help our customers and partners accomplish this important security goal. In a few clicks, they can detect issues, periodically monitor security exposure, and adjust access mechanisms such as IAM roles and policies, including administrative permissions.”
In this partnership, MontyCloud adopts a proven method of providing the right security information and options - from within the right context. “We’ve found that scaling cloud security requires enabling operators to take the right action from where they’re already working. Now operators can scale cloud access governance by quickly finding and fixing excessive, risky permissions from within their current MontyCloud workflows.” says Stephen Kuenzli, Founder of k9 Security and Chief Executive Officer.
MontyCloud, Inc. and k9 Security are excited to help AWS customers streamline IAM Access Governance. This collaboration simplifies access management by integrating k9 Security’s solution into the MontyCloud Service Catalog, enabling quick deployment and digestible access reporting. By enhancing MontyCloud’s AWS Well-Architected Framework capabilities, users gain deeper insights into IAM access, facilitating effective governance and risk reduction. Start scaling cloud access governance with this integrated solution by visiting our website today.
MontyCloud
MontyCloud Inc. was founded with the fundamental principle of transforming teams into cloud powerhouses. The MontyCloud DAY2 platform is a no-code Cloud Operations solution that simplifies CloudOps, without having to add additional IT resources. With MontyCloud DAY2, IT teams can enable self-service consumption, standardize deployments, optimize cloud costs, deliver granular governance, reduce security & compliance issues, and automate incident management. You can follow MontyCloud on LinkedIn or X.
k9 Security
k9 Security helps cloud teams scale security operations with simple and robust IAM security practices integrated into teams’ preferred workflows and tools, enabling the whole team to secure deployments. You can follow k9 Security on LinkedIn.
