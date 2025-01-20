Green Builder Media Is Proud to Announce Its 20th Anniversary!

Green Builder Media celebrates two decades of bringing green building and sustainable living information to North America with new launches and events.

Lake City, Colo., Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While media outlets have shuttered and consolidated over the past few years, Green Builder Media thrives—and has big plans for the next 20!

“When I reflect on the past 20 years since Green Builder Media’s inception, I can hardly believe the amount of change that has taken place,” says Green Builder Media’s CEO Sara Gutterman. “We started by launching Green Builder magazine. Back then, all we could really talk about was energy efficiency, building science, and cost savings from energy efficiency and building science if we wanted the industry to listen.”

Today, that’s all changed. Green Builder Media has had the unique privilege of helping to transform the building industry. The company has broadly expanded its offerings to include a wide spectrum of content marketing and media services, VISION House demonstration projects, Housing 2.0 builder training, Today’s Homeowner consumer education, COGNITION Smart Data market insights, COGNITION Academy sustainability curriculum, and a COGNITION Carbon Offsets Marketplace.

The company will be announcing events, special projects, and giveaways throughout 2025 to celebrate this incredible milestone. Click here to visit the microsite and get involved in the celebration. You can also sign up for the company’s weekly Vantage e-newsletter to stay up-to-date with 20th Anniversary goings-on in addition to green building industry news and trends.

Here’s a brief sampling of what’s in store:

New monthly digital features, such as the “Frontlines of Climate Action,” where we’ll shine the spotlight on the people, projects, and products revolutionizing the building industry.

Publication of “Reflections on Transformation: Green Builder Media’s Journey”—a feature with a timeline that tracks Green Builder Media’s evolution as well as the growth of the sustainable building industry.

A special 20th Anniversary edition of the annual Sustainability Symposium, which will be held on April 30 and May 1, 2025.

“Then, Now, and What’s Ahead”—a series of articles on the transformation of the sustainability industry.

A new Innovation Series: building science best practices and products that enhance cost-savings, resiliency, comfort, and independence.

An Emerald Circle thought leadership event with industry pioneers to define sustainability for the next two decades.

Plus giveaways, special advertiser opportunities, industry insights and much more!

“We are laser focused on doing everything we can to enhance the sustainability of the built environment, which happens to be the fastest growing segment of the building industry,” Gutterman says. “We will continue to empower building professionals, manufacturers, and consumers with our award-winning editorial and innovative activations. Please join us at www.greenbuildermedia.com and help us make the next 20 years even better!”

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

