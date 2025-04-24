LOBO Announces Strategic Cooperation in Indonesia’s $5 Billion+ EV Market with Green Gold Asia to Accelerate Global Expansion

WUXI, China, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO, a fast-growing electric mobility manufacturer, is pleased to announce its intent to initiate a strategic cooperation in Indonesia with Green Gold Asia to launch a new line of innovative electric bike and tricycle. This move is a key milestone in LOBO’s mission to expand globally and deliver accessible, green mobility to communities around the world.

Indonesia is one of the most promising markets for electric mobility, driven by rapid urbanization, a growing middle class, and strong national commitments to sustainable development. With a population of over 270 million and increasing demand for environmentally friendly transportation, Indonesia’s EV market is projected to surpass $5 billion USD by 2030, with two- and three-wheel electric vehicles expected to lead adoption.

In this partnership, LOBO and Green Gold Asia—a local leader in sustainable development and market entry strategy—will combine their strengths to deliver tailored, high-quality electric vehicles supported by a reliable network of charging stations developed by GGA. According to the strategic agreement, the cooperation is expected to exceed $ 5 million USD in value in its first year, with a phased rollout across key metropolitan regions.

“This cooperation represents a powerful alignment of technology and local insight,” said Mr. Huajian Xu, CEO of LOBO. “We believe sustainable mobility should be inclusive, affordable, and relevant to real-life needs. By working with Green Gold Asia, we are laying the foundation for long-term impact in one of Asia’s most important markets.”

Mr. Leonard Ho, CEO of Green Gold Asia, added: “LOBO brings the kind of visionary product innovation and global experience that complements our deep understanding of the Indonesian market. Together, we aim to fast-track the adoption of electric mobility and empower communities with smarter, cleaner transportation options.”

LOBO and GGA’s comprehensive solution spans from innovative electric vehicles to intelligent battery management and integrated charging infrastructure. The initiative will help Indonesia reduce carbon emissions, ease urban congestion, and offer practical, modern transport options to individuals and families alike.

This partnership is part of LOBO’s broader international strategy, with further expansions planned across Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa in the coming year.

About LOBO

LOBO is an innovative electric mobility company headquartered in Tianjin, China, committed to revolutionizing urban transportation through high-performance, sustainable vehicles and smart infrastructure solutions. With a focus on affordability and real-world functionality, LOBO empowers communities with clean, accessible mobility technologies.

About Green Gold Asia

Green Gold Asia (GGA) is a pioneering leader in sustainable mobility solutions, dedicated to transforming the transportation landscape across Southeast Asia. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in West Jakarta, Indonesia, GGA operates through several specialized divisions, including electric vehicle sourcing, charging infrastructure development, financial services, and educational programs. Their mission is to empower mid- and low-income communities by providing access to electric vehicles, charging infrastructure, and innovative green technologies, fostering environmental sustainability and economic growth for all. (see gga.footprintglobal.sg)

Media Contact

Horizon IR

Michael Wei

Email: hwey@horizonconsultancy.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.