Engine and Component Remanufacturing Recognized on Reman Day

Washington, D.C., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The remanufacturing of engines and components provides significant value to the economy, the environment, and customer choice and is being celebrated on April 24, designated as Reman Day 2025.

“The success and scale of remanufacturing engines, components, and rare metals from on- and off-road vehicles and equipment is a testament to the commitment of engine and component manufacturers to environmental stewardship,” said Allen Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Engine Technology Forum. “Remanufacturing reduces demand for raw materials, lowers energy consumption, and minimizes waste – providing considerable value to all stakeholders.”

“Alongside advancements in energy efficiency, achieving near-zero emissions, and the use of renewable biofuels, remanufacturing adds another key element to the sustainability of internal combustion engines,” Schaeffer added.

Industry leaders in engines, equipment, and components recently discussed remanufacturing and its role in sustainability and the circular economy during a webinar, now available online. The session features insights from representatives at Caterpillar, Cummins, John Deere, Johnson Matthey, and Stanadyne, highlighting their work in heavy-duty engine and component remanufacturing within the circular economy.

According to the Remanufacturing Industries Council, remanufacturing is “a comprehensive and rigorous industrial process by which a previously sold, worn, or non-functional product or component is returned to a ‘like-new’ or ‘better-than-new’ condition and warranted in performance level and quality. Remanufacturing is not the same as ‘recycling’ or ‘repairing’.”

For more information on internal combustion engines, sustainability, and remanufacturing visit enginetechforum.org.



