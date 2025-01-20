Wildlife Cams You’re Guaranteed to Love

Like us, you'd probably rather be in America's great outdoors right now. But don't let being stuck behind a desk stop you. Adventure awaits just about anywhere, thanks to wildlife cams. You never know what you'll see — it could be something amazing or nothing at all — which is part of the fun.

There are many benefits to hosting webcams in public lands. The Department of the Interior maintains a variety of webcams focused on ­natural phenomenon’s, views of wildlife in their natural habitats, weather conditions and entrance traffic at popular national parks. Check out some of our favorite wildlife cams across the country!

Seal Cam at Sea Island National Wildlife Refuge

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service hosts several wildlife cams and trail cam footage, active at various points throughout the year. The gray seal cam at Seal Island National Wildlife Refuge, part of Maine Coastal Islands National Wildlife Refuge Complex, offers views year-round. Look for puffins in summer and gray seals in winter. The refuge is the second largest gray seal pupping area on the East Coast.

Kelp Cam at Channel Islands National Park

The National Park Service hosts hundreds of webcams across our public lands that allow us to get up close to wildlife without disturbing them. The kelp cam at Channel Islands National Park shows live views of the underwater world. Take a virtual tour among the giant kelp forests off Southern California's Anacapa Island, where sea urchins feed off the leaves, fish hide throughout the fronds, and brittle stars, anemones and sponges live on the holdfasts. Be mesmerized by the swaying kelp and the white noise of the constantly moving water. If you’re lucky, you’ll spy lobsters, stingrays and sea lions.

Bear Cam at Katmai National Park

No list of the best wildlife cams is complete without the wildly popular bear cam at Katmai National Park. With 9 cameras set up at Alaska’s Brooks Camp, watch brown bears fight for prime spots to feast on the largest sockeye salmon run in the world, follow along as male bears woo females and see mama bears with babies in tow. Prime viewing is June through September. In the meantime, you can always rewatch the highlights of bear cam.

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory

The U.S. Geological Survey utilizes webcams to provide valuable research information and data to scientists, the National Weather Service, emergency managers, and local communities to evaluate near, real-time conditions during natural hazard events. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory uses webcams to help monitor earthquakes and the active volcanoes in Hawaii.

Department managed webcams help share these special places and wildlife no matter where you're located.