Comer Blasts Biden’s Preemptive Pardon of Jamie Raskin

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement regarding President Biden’s preemptive pardon of Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) for his role in the sham January 6th Committee:

“How appropriate that Joe Biden’s final act is to preemptively pardon Jamie Raskin — the man who was one of the chief advocates for two unjust impeachments of the newly elected 47th President of the United States and a member of the sham January 6th Committee. Jamie Raskin will be remembered for his abuse of power, hypocrisy, consistent dishonesty, and unwavering loyalty to Joe Biden, despite evidence showing that Biden and his family were involved in peddling influence for tens of millions of dollars with our adversaries around the world. Jamie Raskin once claimed that ‘the seeking of pardons is a powerful demonstration of the consciousness of guilt, or at least the consciousness that you may be in trouble.’ It’s clear that the chickens have come home to roost for Jamie Raskin.”