U.S. Chamber Statement on Trump-Vance Inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne P. Clark released the following statement on the inauguration of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President JD Vance:

"We congratulate Donald J. Trump on his inauguration today as the 47th President of the United States of America, and JD Vance as the 50th Vice President. Presidential inaugurations are a powerful reminder of the strength of our great nation and the promise that America’s best days lie ahead.”

“The U.S. Chamber has a unique vantage point not only as the White House’s neighbor across Lafayette Park, but as a partner to incoming administrations on policy solutions that allow businesses of all sizes and their workers to thrive. We look forward to working with President Trump and Vice President Vance on our many shared priorities, including reducing excessive government regulation, preserving competitive tax policy, expanding domestic energy production, and securing our border. We will work with the President and his team to drive economic growth and provide more opportunities for every American.”

Ahead of the inauguration, the Chamber released its annual State of American Business program and policy priorities.

##